After initially tabling discussion until April, the Garrison City Council tabled any action on allowing food trucks in the city – this time for a year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many events that food truck vendors could have attended in the last year, those same vendors have been springing up across the state. In fact, a Facebook group called “Fair Food Finder” began last summer.
The council heard arguments for and against the potential food trucks – which can offer anything from fair food to pizza to barbecue – at the council meeting.
While no one on the council said they had anything against the food trucks or the vendors, council member Kristi Risnes said she felt the priority for the local economy had to lie with local businesses.
“I think our businesses have suffered enough,” Risnes said.
Fellow council member Darlene Stigen said she spoke with the owners of the Y Club in Garrison, who didn’t have a problem with the trucks for special events. Stigen herself said she was “on the fence” on whether to allow them, a thought that council member Suzanne Foster agreed with by saying, “I don’t know what to think.”
All the council members agreed that the local restaurants needed whatever business they could get after the pandemic shut many of them down for a good part of the last year. When the conversation turned to allowing them for special events – such as Garrison Play Days – the council voted to table any permanent decision for one year.
In other action at the meeting:
• The council gave approval for finding a new insurance company due to lack of communication with the current agent.
• Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun raised the topic of having FireFest June 19-20, with hours of 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 19 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 20.
The event, which was approved by the council, will feature a bean bag tournament, a softball tournament and potentially vendors and crafters.
Council member Bill Stimac said that, after a year of the pandemic, “people are really pumped up for activities.”
