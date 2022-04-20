A bid was awarded for road work and new commissioner districts were approved at the April 12 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
County Engineer John Welle said five bids were received for four 2022 projects, primarily bituminous resurfacing on roads south of Aitkin. Three of the bids came in below the cost estimate, he said. The bid was awarded to KGM Contractors Inc., Angora, for $2,616,365. This low bid is 1.38% below the estimated amount.
At a public hearing, County Auditor Kirk Peysar presented redistricting plans for Aitkin County commissioner districts. Adjustments were made to the districts because of shifts in population since the last U.S. Census. There will be 2022 commissioner elections in Districts 1, 3, and 5 as well as a two-year term election in District 4. The board adopted this as well as the state’s election redistricting plans Board Chair Mark Wedel termed as a “dysfunctional jigsaw puzzle.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, asked the board for approval to apply for Congressionally Directed spending (CDS) grants for 2023. The first is for expanding broadband to areas not served in the county and is estimated to cost more than $12 million. The second is for a chemical dependency/mental health program to provide transitional services and support to clients with substance use and/or mental health needs. Jeffers said they will ask for $175,000 but Commissioner Brian Napstad asked if that was enough.
The latter is a collaborative project between Community Corrections, Health and Human Services and Jail and Sheriff’s Office. Community Corrections Director Kami Genz said this one-year program would hire a coordinator to seek out volunteers, do community outreach and assess other needs.
“We need to measure the success of these programs,” said Wedel. “I’d like to see a solid program from the outset.”
A public hearing was held on classification of 17 tax-forfeited properties. Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson recommended non-conservation classification on all parcels based on the recommendation of the Natural Resources Advisory Committee. He said the city of McGregor has expressed interest in seven of the properties.
Licenses for 3.2 beer were approved. The board voted to change these license renewals to coincide with all other liquor licenses which are due at the beginning of the calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.