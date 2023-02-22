Kelly Asche from the Center for Rural Policy and Development gave a presentation to the Aitkin County Board at its meeting Feb. 14.
“This is an interesting time,” Asche said about the current economy.
While Minnesota is in the top five states for lowest unemployment and highest labor force participation rate, and ranks fifth in most diverse economy, it is also threatened by a two-decade long reduction in the labor force, being able to keep youth in rural areas and immigration policy, according to Asche.
Asche said Minnesota had a 3.3% unemployment rate in 2021, “historically low,” he said. It was 3.8% in Aitkin County. That same year, there were .4 job seekers for every vacancy.
In Aitkin County, however, there are 3,400 more people in the labor force than there was 10 years ago, he noted.
“Trends showed Aitkin County doing well,” said Asche. “There were 423 more people in the labor force in 2022 than there were in 2012.”
But there were people dropping out of the labor force, also, notably those over 55 and females. Although reasons are multi-faceted, Asche said he heard the lack of child care repeated over and over.
The Center for Rural Policy and Development has seen a shift from business recruitment to people recruitment.
Asche talked about what some of the communities are doing to meet the workforce challenges. Aitkin County has already begun implementing many of them.
Land department
Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson asked the board to OK a transfer of $50,000 from Fiscal Recovery Funds in order to zero out the 2022 balance of Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC).
Thompson said LLCC had a budegeted deficit of about $80,000 but it was $113,000. This will be made up from the Fiscal Recovery Fund and funds totaling $75,000 from the Environmental Trust Fund and the Parks Fund, which was approved by the board.
The board adopted a resolution accepting federal funds of $21,000 to go toward grooming equipment for the county’s 17-mile cross-country ski trail system.
Facilities
The board approved recommendations from Facilities Coordinator Jim Bright to use Fiscal Recovery Funds to replace steel roofing on a school house and resident house at LLCC. It approved a bid for $41,400 from Matt Lueck to remove and replace the steel roofing. Bright said he requested bids from a half dozen contractors and Lueck’s was the only bid received.
Economic development
Aitkin County has been awarded a grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to establish a child care acceleration grant program. The purpose of the grant is to help support community members who aspire to start a career in child care. This is intended to increase child care slot availability and would assist with training, licensing costs and general remodeling costs.
Commissioner Bret Sample expressed concern about this program being abused.
“That is a valid concern with any grants,” said Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers. “The committee takes a good look at the applications and there is a follow-up.”
“The committee and Mark Jeffers try to incorporate many safeguards,” noted Board Chair Mark Wedel.
The board approved establishing the grant program.
The board also approved Jeffer’s request to apply for a mini-grant from DEED’s Office of Broadband Development in order to form a committee of community members who will identify needs for broadband connectivity in the area.
Highway department
Four bids were submitted to build a new cold storage building in Palisade. County Engineer John Welle recommended taking the lowest bid from Baratto Brothers, Crosslake, for $117,130. Other bids were Jerry Hills Construction, Aitkin, for $118,000; Specialty Construction Service, Grand Rapids, for $148,960; and Gilbert Contracting Services, Grand Rapids, for $150,567.
Baratto’s bid came in lower than the estimated $121,123.
Welle said the highway department will do the needed site preparation.
The 2023 Capital Facility Improvement Plan included acquisition of a 10,000 gallon above ground diesel fuel storage tank at the McGregor Maintenance Facility to replace an 8,000 gallon underground tank that was installed in 1988.
Quotes for the tank were True North Steel, Fargo, North Dakota, for $35,675; STAFCO, Columbia City, Indiana for $38,373; and Centra Sota, Buffalo, for $50,850. Welle recommended accepting the quote from True North Steel, which was approved.
“It’s the same tank we bought two years ago,” Welle said, “and shows a 47% cost increase.”
In another matter, since the Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of State Aid asks counties to periodically update their 5-year bridge replacement plan, Welle asked for a resolution updating the plan. Of 118 bridges, the county has 10 bridges scheduled for work – seven on county roads and three on township roads.
Welle said the priority list is subject to change as bridges are inspected periodically.
Other business
The board also:
• Heard about the fall Minnesota Department of Corrections facility inspection from Karla White, jail administrator. The jail was 94% compliant in mandatory requirements and 91% in essential. White noted that the jail was now housing inmates from other facilities and has five members on Sentence to Serve. Options have been explored since the company previously providing nursing services to the jail declined to renew a contract with Aitkin County. One of the few options is Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc., which the board approved, although the cost is $100,000 more per year. “We will certainly keep looking for other options,” said White.
• Approved a tax exempt gambling permit for a Fishing for Ducks fundraiser.
Public comment
William Smith, who addressed the board with concerns at the last meeting of the board, returned Feb. 14. On Feb. 7, he said he applied in December to become a member of the Aitkin County Board of Adjustment and the Planning Commission, but never had the opportunity to be interviewed.
“I have had no official response,” he said.
Smith, who filed a discrimination complaint with the county’s Human Resources Department, said he expected some follow-up.
“I don’t recall that any action was proposed,” said Wedel.
County Administrator Jessica Seibert said she will follow up on the matter.
