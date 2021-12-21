Nearly 20 residents appeared at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Garrison City Council, many to question their 2022 property tax increase.
“Why is the city of Garrison the highest taxed city in Crow Wing County?” asked one resident.
“My taxes went up 41.8%,” said another, “on a house in the middle of the woods without snowplowing.”
The council pointed out the citizens were looking at the “proposed” 2022 levy and budget. Since then, the city removed $55,000 for a plan for police services and $16,000 from a bond that was paid off, reducing the budget by $71,000. The proposed levy set in September reflected an increase of 39.52%. The final levy amount is 6.38%.
And clerk-treasurer Kristi Risnes noted that the 6.38% levy increase is lower than the increase last year, which was 8.26% (with a 2021 budget of $228,626). Any cost increases for 2022 were due to crack sealing, audit changes, workman’s compensation, office supplies, street lighting, equipment repair and city electricity.
Mayor Loren Larson said people should know that a large proportion of city property does not pay taxes. “Our only revenue is from real estate taxes, liquor licenses and some COVID-19 funds,” he said.
“I don’t want to raise your taxes any more than I want to raise my own,” said council member Suzanne Foster.
Larson acknowledged a drug use problem, with used needles being found all over the city. Another problem is speeding. The attempt to contract part-time policing services is at a stalemate now.
“We have $90,000 in road repair we need to look at doing,” said Larson, who added he has looked into a half cent sales tax for the city. “It’s quite a process to do that and it would need voter approval.”
With nay votes from council member Darlene Stigen, the council approved the final tax levy of 6.38% and 2022 budget of $243,209.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Bruce Breun reported 24 fire calls in November. He asked to use fire department funds to purchase three replacement sets of turnout gear for firefighters and 20 sets of wildfire extrication gear for a total of $21,943. The council approved the purchase as well as the 2022 fire department budget of $256,339, which Breun said is the same as 2021.
The fire department has 20 firefighters and should be at 25, according to Breun. He asked for a change in the volunteer requirements. Current policy says that firefighters must “live” within 12 minutes of the fire hall. He wished to expand that to include those who “work” within 12 minutes of the fire hall. The council approved that as well as hiring Widseth Smith Nolting to write a FEMA grant application for a fee of $1,250.
PAY EQUITY
The 2022 budget includes a pay raise for deputy clerk, Amy Vukelich. State guidelines require the salary to be in line with one other full-time city employee, John Miller, public works. The issue did not apply to the third employee, Tom Foster, custodian.
OTHER BUSINESS
• The council approved a policy amendment to a grant of $201,250 from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). To date, seven residential and five commercial properties have applied for a portion of these funds. If these properties do not follow through, the program with open to additional applications.
• Dave Reese, engineer with WSN, said there would be a study of the fire hall on Dec. 17 to determine the feasibility of combining the fire hall with city offices.
• The council accepted $358 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, related to COVID-19.
• It was noted that the sewer district election date is Jan. 11 at 5:15 p.m. at city hall.
• The annual audit will take place Jan. 3-4.
• Permits were granted to Ducks Unlimited for an event at the Garrison VFW on Feb. 19; and a gambling permit for pull tabs given to Tutt’s Bait and Tackle.
• A donation of $10,000 was accepted from the Garrison Commercial Club to go toward playground equipment.
