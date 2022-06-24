“We responded to 31 calls in the month of May,” said Fire Chief Bruce Breun during the regular Garrison City Council meeting on June 16.
During May, some of the calls the Garrison Fire Department responded to included assisting with a fire in Aitkin, a pole barn fire and “a lot of storm work when the storms came through,” said Breun. Another incident was when a tree fell on a gas tank, resulting in a broken valve. The fire department came to help. During the tank incident, Breun described how “it became interesting because when we responded, we had to pull trees out of the road just to get there.”
Also, in the meeting, the city council approved updated Garrison Fire & Rescue bylaws and account position descriptions, also known as job descriptions.
“The bylaws that were in place before this were really outdated,” expressed Breun. “We did hire a service ... to assist us with doing this properly and legally.”
CHIEF RESIGNS
City council member Aaron Eckhout read aloud the letter of resignation from Chief Breun, addressed to the city of Garrison and the Fire Relief Association. An excerpt from the letter read, “it has not been an easy decision to end my career of over 30 years serving various communities over Minnesota, but it’s time to enjoy different parts of my life.” Breun’s resignation letter also thanked the city and the surrounding areas. The fire chief’s last day will be Sept. 11.
“It can be a very uncertain time for the fire department when you’re changing chiefs,” said the current position holder. Bruen recommended creating the job listing “as quickly as possible” so he can do some training with the future chief.
“The city of Garrison would like to thank you for your years of service and your dedication to our communities,” said council member Darlene Stigen. “We appreciate your countless hours … and wish you the best in your well-deserved retirement.”
PUBLIC HEARING
Amanda Peterson, the Community Development administrator for the city of Garrison, described a preliminary plat application that will subdivide approximately 15 acres into four separate commercial lots. These parcels are located slightly north of U.S. Hwy. 169, also known as Garrison Bay Resort. The Garrison City Council approved the plat application with recommendations of the staff findings.
There was also a conditional use permit application to expand Garrison Bay Resort. This request consisted of 22 RV sites on one of the proposed subdivided plats from the plat application. The city council approved the conditional use permit with the recommendations of the staff findings.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council considered and approved the adoption of the “City of Garrison Shoreland Management Ordinance” with staff recommendations and upon the city attorney’s review. A summary of the order stated, “the ordnance establishes a land-use chart, provisions for grading … and other various guidelines.” It also establishes procedural and design standards for planned unit developments and subdivisions within the shoreline areas of the city.”
• $10,000 grant funding was received and accepted from Brainerd Housing for the DEED program.
• The Initiative Foundation requested a donation for 2023; the council approved a $250 donation.
• A letter from the Minnesota State Demographic Center had findings that as of April 1, 2021, the Garrison population estimate was 199.
