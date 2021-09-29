At the Sept. 14 Garrison City Council meeting, the Garrison Fire Department read praise from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
The department received an email from Megan Sherman, the 911 communications supervisor in the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.
Sherman praised Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Bruen for being one of the best chiefs she works with, and the department for its communication with the department and while on scene at calls.
“You are truly one of the best fire departments to work with and we all (Crow Wing County dispatchers) appreciate each and every one one of you and the hard work that you do!” Sherman wrote.
It was another busy month for the fire department. There were 47 calls for the month of August, including 28 medical calls and 11 fires.
After a relatively short meeting going through its planned agenda, the council took some time to address future planning for the city.
The council tabled planned ordinance approval for food trucks, as well as the application for said trucks, and approved a driveway installation for Lisa Pedersen.
When it came to other comments at the end of the meeting, Mayor Loren Larson listened to citizens complain about culverts and the fact that water drainage is not taking place properly on their property.
Several council members pointed out to the couple that it is the citizen’s responsibility to care for and replace culverts and added that the high water level in Garrison is contributing to the problem.
Larson then opened a discussion about city-owned property and whether the council should sell some of the property.
“We need to get some revenue coming into this city,” Larson said.
The meeting was adjourned shortly afterward.
The board also discussed its preliminary budget, with a tax levy of $318,979.29. The city has worked on the possibility of additional money for law enforcement from outside agencies, but is unsure of whether it will remain in the budget due to lack of revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.