In a short, routine meeting of the Garrison City Council June 8, highlighted was the rise in the number of calls the Garrison Fire Department is seeing.
According to a report from Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun, there were 22 calls in the month of May – more fires than medical. There were 12 fires – five wildfires and three building fires.
Breun confirmed that the department is still looking for new members to join the department. The department is paid on-call, and covers the city of Garrison and seven surrounding communities.
“We need them to be at least 18 years of age and live within 12 minutes of Garrison,” Breun said. Beyond that, members will be trained.
Call volume continues to increase for Garrison. As of the June 8 meeting, Breun said there had already been 12 calls.
“Let’s just say that the Garrison Fire Department has run understaffed for several years and we’re desperately looking for people interested in helping their community,” Breun said.
FIREFEST
Garrison’s new event, Firefest, is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, starting at 10 a.m. at Jake Regan Park.
There will be vendor booths, a large variety of activities for all ages, food and drink for sale and a pig roast from 4-7 p.m.
There will also be a street dance from 7-11 p.m.
OTHER ACTION
• The council approved the city’s contract with The Office Shop, at a cost of $200.
• The council also approved the license for Garrison’s pawn shop.
• The city accepted a $1,797.44 donation from the Commercial Club, which will be used to fix the fencing at the ball field.
