A regular Garrison City Council meeting held on Oct. 11 included application approvals, fire department updates, a recess for a public hearing and plenty of public comments. 

Applications approved by the council that evening included the final plat of Garrison Bay, amending the conditional use permit application of Garrison Creek Homes Development, the Garrison Bay vegetation plan and rezoning approximately 40 acres from residential to commercial. Also approved was a change in an ordinance to raise commercial building height limits from 25 feet to 40 feet. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.