The feasibility study for a combined fire hall/community center including city offices was a subject of discussion at the April 12 meeting of the Garrison City Council.
Dave Reese, Widseth Smith Nolting, was present to talk about the potential of getting up to 75% of the approximate $1 million project paid for by government grant programs. The council voted to approve $2,500 for WSN to submit a grant proposal, with the Garrison Fire Department paying half that cost.
More discussion ensued about the current study and preliminary floor plans.
“The plan doesn’t allow for any future growth,” said council member Aaron Eckhout.
“We also have to look at the health and safety of our firefighters,” added council member/clerk Kristi Risnes.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Bruce Breun said the department had 18 calls in March. He said the fire department received a $3,500 donation from the Firemen’s Relief Association for the equipment fund.
Breun said some corrections were needed to the Firemen’s Relief Association Board of Directors. Although in the bylaws, it was not followed to have members of the city council appointed to this board annually. The council appointed Eckhout and Mayor Loren Larson to this board for this year.
OTHER BUSINESS
• The city received a letter from Gregory Preusse, who is building a car wash and laundromat on the corner of Allen Road and Hwy. 18 in Garrison.
He asked for permission to blacktop approximately 350 feet of Allen Road for a clean exit from the car wash and be reimbursed by the city. The council did not favor this idea mostly due to street standards and liability matters. Reese will write a letter to Preusse addressing the issue.
• Liquor licenses were approved for the following businesses: Andrew Kokesh VFW; Garrison Wine & Spirits; Holiday; Mille Lacs Liquor; Out of Place; Pizza and Brew; Rocky Bottom and The Three Ps.
• A gambling permit during Play Days was approved for the Garrison Commercial Club.
• Cleanup work has resumed at the Pike Point public access. Larson said the cleanup crew could use a wood chipper at this time.
• The council heard a presentation from Tom Mayfield, National Healthcare Capital LLC, regarding expansion projects by Riverwood Healthcare Center. Riverwood is seeking assistance from area municipalities by accessing the cities’ unused bonding capacity. This allows Riverwood to get a better tax rate. Mayfield asked the city to consider the request and consult a city attorney prior to approval. If the city of Garrison is amenable to the request, a public hearing would be required. Riverwood Healthcare is expanding its surgery department at the hospital in Aitkin and building a new clinic in McGregor.
• The annual cleanup day in Garrison is the first Saturday in June.
