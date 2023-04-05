A Waste Management/utility billing update was first on the agenda at the work session of the Hill City City Council March 28.
After much discussion about some residents not following the trash services ordinance (50.03) which states, “Every person owning, managing, operating, leasing or renting any premises or any place where garbage or rubbish accumulates shall subscribe to a sanitation collection service,” council member Scott Brenny suggested the city mail letters to them. Brenny said that when he first moved to Hill City, he didn’t realize there was an ordinance until he received a letter and maybe that was the case with some of those currently not acquiring trash services.
The council also talked about seasonal residents and weekenders. If the letters do not get the response the city is looking for, the council will revisit the idea of changing the ordinance.
Waste can have toxic effects on the environment if mismanaged, contaminating water, soil and air. Mismanaged waste can also attract pests.
The city contracted trash and recycling services with Waste Management earlier this year.
Councilor Sean Lathrop was absent at the March 28 Hill City City Council meeting and work session. Lathrop said in a message to the reporter that he would like to address his absence. Lathrop said he missed the previous council meeting because he has had some physical issues for some time that he has been receiving medical attention for and had surgery that day (the previous council meeting). Lathrop’s doctors have been watching a lump in his neck. “The morning of March 14, that lump had significantly grown over the past few days. After speaking with my doctor, he arranged for the surgeon to remove it and send it off for a biopsy immediately. They worked me into surgery that day in Virginia. Last week I received results that it’s benign though highly suspicious and needs to be monitored. Because of that, I missed the council meeting,” explained Lathrop.
Lathrop also has been planning a “five-week trip of a lifetime,” and will be on vacation. “Please know that while I am physically absent, my commitment to the city remains steadfast. While gone I will monitor the work the council is doing.” Lathrop stated on Facebook that constituents may reach out to him personally if they wish.
Expense Reimbursement
The guidelines and requirements for the reimbursement of expenses relating to attendance at authorized conferences, seminars, workshops and similar events was discussed.
Those eligible for reimbursement of actual expenses are city council members, city employees and members of committees, boards, etc. appointed by the council. The council looked closer at the meal reimbursement and decided to break down the daily amounts per meal. For example, the meal reimbursement rate for a full day is $90 which would break down at $20 for breakfast, $30 for lunch and $40 for dinner. Clerk Tami Meyer will make the changes to the policy and bring it back to the council.
Engineer’s Report
Andrew Beadell from the city’s engineer Bolton & Menk, gave a report to the council during the regular meeting.
Beadell noted that he had been in touch with the Hwy. 200/169 MnDOT project manager. Beadell said that he had been informed that the subconsultant for the project had completed the preliminary layout for the roundabout and Beadell will provide the information to the council once he receives it.
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) provides financing and technical assistance to help communities build public infrastructure that protects public health and the environment and promotes economic growth according to https://mn.gov. Beadell said the PFA project priority list deadline is May 5. He said he has been working with George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, and a meeting had been set for March 31 to “scope what the city is interested in doing and reviewing existing infrastructure.
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) is on hold until information from former city engineer SEH Engineering has been submitted. Beadell also suggested waiting until the snow has melted to finalize the priorities for the CIP, “if there’s a road that’s in rough shape along with the utilities, that might be top of the list.”
Geographic Information System (GIS) map creation project has been initiated internally. “We can’t do any physical collection until the snow is gone, so I don’t expect any major work to happen until summer,” said Beadell.
GIS mapping can assist municipalities to better manage assets and answer questions regarding geographic data.
Casper said he will send another letter to SEH for the required information.
CEDA Report
Community and Business Development Specialist, Lisa Randall, from Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) submitted a report to the council.
New playground equipment was ordered last year, delivered and currently being stored until it can be installed. The CEDA report said a community build is scheduled for June and volunteer recruitment is underway.
Randall has met with several members of the community as part of an outreach project, “We’ve been bringing up to the businesses that we’d like to do a brainstorm session with people throughout the community. They are very excited about having that conversation.”
Randall said that her organization was in need of direction from the council regarding the brainstorm sessions as far as timing. The council decided that sessions should be held with school/students in the spring before school is out. A survey will be constructed and distributed to be available around the 4th of July and results/report provided in the fall. Other in-person sessions will be held in the late summer or early fall.
CEDA will provide monthly reports to the council on work completed, pending projects and any results.
ais Grant
A grant application for Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) funding in Aitkin County was approved. Casper will be the AIS Hill Lake project leader if the funding is approved. The two eligible project categories are education/prevention and watercraft inspections.
The application requests 420 hours for watercraft inspection with inspectors needed for Friday events, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from fishing opener (May 13) through Labor Day.
Applications were due to the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District by April 3.
Upcoming
Meetings
Thursday, April 6, 3:30 p.m. Park Committee
Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m. Regular Meeting
Wednesday, April 12, 5 p.m. Events and Planning Committee
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
