During a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Sept. 19, Gramma’s Pantry manager, Amy Wyant, requested a parking restriction for a special event.
“Earlier this year of 2022, a project came to me,” explained Wyant. That project refers to the mural that is being placed on the side of Gramma’s.
The artist, Arnie Weimer, specially created this mural titled “Song of the Seasons” to fit the 90ft by 15ft wall.
“He spent four months designing the mural,” said Wyant. “The original mural is in the Beanery right now, hanging on the wall… for every two inches you see, that’s one foot on the side of our building.”
What Wyant asked of the council was to block off three of the parking spaces located on Third Street SW in downtown Aitkin to create a viewing space for pedestrians to watch the mural’s progress.
“We have such a unique artistic installation that’s going to be happening here. I could recreate an outdoor viewing terrace for our community,” said the manager.
There is a lack of parking in downtown Aitkin for residents, business go-ers, and employees. As a trade-off, Wyant and two other full-time Beanery staff have pledged to park away from downtown and walk to work. This would essentially free up the three spaces Wyant is requesting.
“I believe this is just such a unique opportunity for our community to be able to watch the live process of how you take a small piece of artwork on the wall of the Beanery and see it transform,” noted Wyant.
The council approved the parking restrictions for the duration of the project.
Tank trail
“Resolution 19B of the tank trail agreement … that spells out what it’s going to cost and it’s going to end up being more than we thought it was,” said city Administrator Mike Skrbich. There was a question as to how much Aitkin County will be contributing to the project.
“(The County) applied for around $450,000 in federal grants, did all the engineering and survey work, bid out the project and is managing it. Excellent cooperative effort between county and city that will benefit our area,” explained Skrbich.
Before the tank trail project could move forward, the council needed to approve the agreement. Grants have been applied for and at the time of publication, no update whether the city of Aitkin has received the grants.
Council member Kathy Galliger voted, “no because I would like to see the resolution contain the county’s contribution to it. I think the resolution should be a complete record.” The rest of the council voted yes and the resolution passed.
Creamery lot
“There’s a company out of McGregor that does demolition and they have a portable grinder that would come in and break up the concrete that is there (former creamery lot), run it through the crusher and then they would lay that back out as the parking lot,” explained Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko. “The cost of that was significantly less than us trying to rent a machine.”
The initial price for installation and demolition will be around $20,000. This does not include maintenance costs, lighting and any other accessories needed. “But, the big question is … who should pay for it?” asked Skrbich. “We may find grant funds for this.”
The next step towards more parking will be painting parking spot lines in front of the creamery lot.
Other business
A previous council meeting had included a discussion of removing a tree by the Hwy. 169 and First Street SW/SE intersection that leads to Aitkin City Park. The discussion was tabled until this Sept. 19 meeting to give the council time to view the tree and make a decision.
“I looked at the tree. It’s in a really odd spot,” said council member Jason Henke. The council gave their full support for the tree to be taken down and no vote was needed.
A contract with Northern Air was awarded for the replacement of the roof AC unit at the Aitkin Police Department. This will be done in conjunction with the roof being replaced.
July 4th fireworks for 2023 are in the planning stages. There is the possibility of a larger event to take place with food trucks and other entertainment.
The next council meeting will be held on Oct. 3. Minutes from previous meetings can be found at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
