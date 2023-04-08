At the March 28 meeting of the Aitkin County Board Health and Human Services (HHS) portion of the meeting, Jessi Goble, financial assistance supervisor, outlined the programs offered by HHS.
The programs are:
• Minnesota Health Care Program (MHCP) which provides health care coverage to eligible families with children, adults, people with disabilities and seniors. The average caseload in 2022 was 2,792
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP (formerly known as Food Support/Food Stamps) which provides a food supplement to low-income households to expand their food budget. The maximum benefit amount for a household of four is $939. The average caseload in 2022 was 688.
• Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) which helps pay for the cost of child care for eligible families using approved child care providers. The entrance level for a household of four is $55,266. The average caseload in 2022 was 25 (down from 50 in 2015 and 32 in 2019.)
• Cash Assistance Programs. There are five different programs that fall under this including Minnesota Family Investment Programs (MFIP); Diversionary Work Program (DWP); General Assistance (GA); Minnesota Supplemental Aid (MSA); and Housing Supports (HS)
• Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). These programs assist low-income families with children to move out of poverty through a focus on employment or stabilization services. The Maximum benefit amount for a household of four is $782 cash and $788 SNAP. The average caseload in 2022 was 38.
• Diversionary Work Program (DWP) is a four-month, intensive, work-focused program for families with children applying for cash benefits. The maximum benefit amount for a household of four is $782. There was a caseload of two in 2022.
• General Assistance (GA) is for people without children between the ages of 18 and 65 who are unable to work for a specific reason. The maximum benefit for one person is $203. The caseload in 2022 was 58.
• Minnesota Supplemental Aid (MSA) provides financial assistance for people who are age 65 or older, blind or disabled with income below the Social Security federal benefit rate. A typical benefit is $81 per month. The caseload in 2022 was 71.
• Housing Supports (formerly known as Group Residential Housing) pays for room and board for seniors and adults with disabilities and low income. The program aims to reduce and prevent homelessness. The maximum rate is $1,041. The average caseload in 2022 was 58.
• Emergency Assistance Programs. Two programs are available for eligible families or adults with no children who are in an emergency situation such as an eviction or utility shut-off. Emergency funds will only be issued if the emergency will be resolved and can only be used once every 12 months. Households must meet specific criteria such as 50% of their household income was paid to basic needs in the last 60 days. Emergency Crisis Funds are for households that have a pregnant woman or child under 19 still in school. There were two cases in 2022 (compare that to 41 cases in 2014 and 30 cases in 2018). A total of $1,120 was paid out for the two cases last year. Emergency General Assistance is for adults without children in the home. There were five cases in 2022, paying out $2,320. (Compared to 36 cases in 2014 and 14 cases in 2018).
• Title 4E assists with foster care costs and this work is being done in tandem with Children and Families Social Services and the accounting teams.
Regarding all these programs, Commissioner Chair Mark Wedel said, “These are millions and millions of dollars coming into our community.”
Goble said there have been no health care renewals since May 2020. Renewals are scheduled to begin again this July. “It’s going to be very busy,” she said.
HHS Director Sarah Pratt gave an update of the department’s activities.
Pratt said there are two public nuisance properties in the Lawler area, one hotel and one church. Since there is no other way to mitigate, both will be demolished by July 1.
Commissioner Bret Sample asked if the church could be used for a fire department training burn. It will be looked into.
A suicide prevention grant expires in June and the department will apply for a four-year grant of $100,000 per year.
“It comes with collaboration with schools and health care centers,” said Pratt. “We’re really excited to see if this goes through.”
Pratt said there is a MNChoices revision that was to be effective April 3. “It’s going to be a learning curve for our staff,” she said.
MNChoices is an assessment that determines eligibility for HHS services.
There were four requests for proposals submitted on a four-bed home that was closed by Oak Ridge Homes in November. Residential Living Solutions will take over the home by November 2023.
The county board approved the HHS Advisory Committee’s recommendation to appoint three people to its committee. They were Marcia Anderson and Jodi Olson in District 3 and Lynette Maas in District 4. There are two openings remaining in District 2.
