“We have a lot going on in the Health & Human Services area,” Director of Aitkin County Health and Human Services, Sarah Pratt, told the Aitkin County Board at its meeting Feb. 28.
With legislation being proposed on cannabis, Pratt said the resulting discussion is about how it will affect education and prevention, businesses and welfare.
On Jan. 4, 2023, the Minnesota House of Representatives introduced HF 100, titled, in relevant part, “A bill for an act relating to cannabis use and sales, legalizing and limiting the possession and use of cannabis by adults.” It is currently making its way through the Minnesota Senate.
Regarding the cannabis bill, Commissioner Bret Sample asked how much burden would be placed on local taxpayers. Pratt said the state will be creating a new department for this and Sample asked if all the revenues would be kept there.
“The counties need to get part of the money,” he said.
Pratt said H&HS legislative priorities were modernization, building efficiency and eliminating administrative burden. Self-sufficiency is another area of focus that may reduce costs to counties and streamline the cash assistance program.
After almost three years, temporary emergency benefits that helped Minnesotans with low incomes buy food during the COVID-19 pandemic are ending. Since March 2020, when Congress approved The Family First Coronavirus Act, $1.3 billion in emergency SNAP benefits have gone to more than 350,000 Minnesota households. A recently approved federal spending bill calls for emergency SNAP benefits to have expired in February. Since benefits are usually issued a month after eligibility is determined, most recipients will receive their final emergency assistance in March. SNAP benefits will return to regular amounts in April.
Pratt said health care renewals for Medical Assistance will restart with the July renewals and Minnesota Care with October renewals. The Minnesota Association of County Social Service Administrators is asking the state for extra funds to meet the burden on staff.
Public Health nurse, Liz Short, gave a presentation on the opioid settlement. “The goal is that you are armed with information for your constituents,” she said.
Litigation was brought forth by states, cities, counties, tribes and individuals against chain pharmacies and manufacturers that fueled the opioid crisis by misrepresenting the risks of long-term use of those drugs, aggressively marketing them and failing to prevent suspicious shipments of prescription opioids. Aitkin County will receive funds over a period of 18 years.
The amount the county receives is fluid, she noted, because there are still settlements pending that will impact future funds.
Most of the economic burden related to the opioid epidemic is due to the reduced quality of life lost for individuals affected by opioid abuse. Additionally, from 2009-2016, child welfare services involvement increased from 26% to 34% due to parental substance abuse.
The number of opioids dispensed in Minnesota has been steadily decreasing – from 3,180,131 in 2017 to 2,292,276 in 2021. Still, opioid deaths in Minnesota were up 44% from 2020 to 2021.
All opioid settlement funds must be used for opioid mitigation activities in four categories – treatment, harm reduction, prevention and research and training.
“We need a really good playbook,” said Short, who added there was no deadline to spend funds and time should be invested in a roadmap for fund use. To this end, she said an outreach and development committee will be formed.
In other H&HS business, the board approved the appointment of Patrick Blunt on the Health & Human Services Advisory Committee for District 5. The committee still needs members for Districts 2, 3 and 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.