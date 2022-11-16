New job postings were approved during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Nov. 7. These positions include a full-time accounting job and two part-time jobs, one at the liquor store and one at the warming shack.
Employees have needed help taking time off and have been working overtime at the liquor store. Mayor Megan Workman asked if this part-time position has been budgeted for. City Administrator Mike Skrbich replied, “I think it will actually save us money because we’re paying overtime sometimes when nobody else is available. I think it’s financially the right thing to do.”
Nicko’s Updates
“We are into our winter snow plowing and winter parking ordinance season,” reminded public works supervisor Lon Nicko. “So that means no parking on anystreets if there is an inch or more of snow.” He also reminded everyone that the other winter ordinance is that sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of the end of a snowstorm.
Tank trail update
Aitkin County provided the city of Aitkin with a $20,000 grant for the tank trail extension update. “Construction should begin in November,” noted Skrbich.
This paved bike trail is expected to be completed around the fall of 2023.
“The city’s involvement is about $100,000,” said Skrbich. “We are looking at other possible funding sources.” With the county’s grant, the city’s involvement is now closer to $80,000.
Fish House Parade
The annual Fish House Parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25. According to Taylor Erickson, executive director of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce, it will start on Air Park Dr. and end on First St., near the post office.
The council approved special permits for the day, which included the parade, sip and stroll and 5K race, with council member Leeann Moriarty abstaining from the vote.
Park cameras
An acceptance certificate from Canon/YourSix was on the council’s agenda. This refers to a document the city administrator was asked to sign for the cameras at Aitkin City Park.
The current cameras at the park do not meet the needs of the city and CTC, a telecommunications service provider, is set to remedy the issue
“Once you sign (the acceptance certificate), you lose all rights to any of the problems we had with the equipment,” said Skrbich. “If I sign it, I give up any contractual protection that we have.
“The consequence of not signing it immediately, instead of leasing the equipment from YourSix … we would have to make immediate payment,” said Skrbich. This payment would be on the cameras that are not working for the city.
The council decided to hold off on signing the form until more information is available for the updated cameras installation.
Other business
The police and fire department roof repairs are completed.
Atwater, a car dealership in Aitkin, is providing a $500 grant to the fire department, which will be accepted at a future meeting.
The council accepted a letter of resignation from accounting clerk Teresa Butcher. “At some point, I think we will do a recognition for service,” said Workman.
Log In
