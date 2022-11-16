New job postings were approved during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Nov. 7. These positions include a full-time accounting job and two part-time jobs, one at the liquor store and one at the warming shack.

Employees have needed help taking time off and have been working overtime at the liquor store. Mayor Megan Workman asked if this part-time position has been budgeted for. City Administrator Mike Skrbich replied, “I think it will actually save us money because we’re paying overtime sometimes when nobody else is available. I think it’s financially the right thing to do.”

