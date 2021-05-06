Carli Goble, accounting supervisor for Aitkin Health and Human Services, presented the 2020 Year End Fiscal Report to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners April 27.
“I do have to say that this last year has been an anomaly,” said Cynthia Bennett, director of Aitkin County Health and Human Services. “Between the COVID-19 money, the stimulus dollars and the Cares Act money, it’s been a year like we’ve never seen.”
Revenues were higher than expected. Overall revenues were $7,953,057, budgeted revenues were $6,882,673. Factors contributing to the increase in revenues included receiving unexpected COVID-19 funding in the amount of $431,856, third party revenues in the amount of $132,800 and medical assistance estate recovery in the amount of $579,877.
Expenditures were lower than expected. Overall expenditures were $6,953,673, budgeted expenditures were $7,232,673. Several factors contributing to the decrease in expenditures were 10% lower foster care and home placement costs, salary and benefit decrease in the amount of 6% due to staff turnover and the fact that only 19% of budgeted capital construction funds were spent.
The cash balance as of Dec. 12, 2020 was $5,341,913. That amount is higher than normal due to the unexpected revenues from Cares Act and medical assistance funding. In the future, HHS plans to use the case fund balance to improve the HHS building. “By using the fund balance for that project, it will reduce the need to increase the levy,” Goble said.
In other action at the HHS meeting:
• The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners renewed the existing ambulance contract with the McGregor Area Ambulance Service through Dec. 31.
• A new agreement between Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy and HHS for the transportation of children and youth in foster care placement was approved. Under the Every Child Succeeds Act of 2015, counties and schools must work together to ensure a child in foster care remains in the same school district they attended before they were placed in a new home. This has been deemed what is best for the child.
The cost of the transportation is split between the county and the school districts. Earlier this year, a contract was signed with school districts in Hill City, McGregor and Aitkin. The upfront costs of the agreement are unknown because service is provided on a case-by-case basis depending on how many children in foster care will need transportation.
