A budget work session was held before the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council Sept. 27.
Proposed Levy
“We actually reduced our levy significantly last year because we planned on spending down,” said Councilman Dan Kingsley.
Mayor Sean Lathrop responded, “This one is going to come in significantly higher because of our spend down.”
Kingsley added, “From our 2022 final to our 2023 proposed, it is a 35% increase. That’s why I wanted people to be reminded that we actually decreased from our proposed and our final, roughly 19% last year.”
The council talked about the numbers, “We can always go less, we just can’t go higher,” said Councilwoman Lin Benson.
“A couple of things that are really driving the numbers now are the increase in propane and the cost of doing business all the way around,” said Kingsley, “so that is going to be reflected in our proposed budgets. And the changes that are being proposed for the police department are significant.” Some possible changes to the police department include an additional full-time officer.
Speaking about the police department changes, Lathrop said, “It’d be nice to hear from more of our community about proposed changes to the police department.” The 2022 police department amount is $115,538.87 compared to the 2023 amount of $234,650.89. Saxton said, “That number is deceiving in a way because we don’t need to levy $234,000 dollars for the police department. This is sticker shock even to myself.”
Meyer explained how the numbers were figured using projected receipts, contracts, etc. and subtracting from the needed amount to get the levy numbers.
“I think when we receive the third quarter financials, we’ll be going into budget meetings again. We’re kind of working with a half full toolbox right now when we don’t have all the numbers needed,” said Kingsley.
The proposed 2023 levy amount for Hill City was approved at $282,024.14 with Kingsley voting no.
Guest speakers
Teresa Smude, executive director, Aitkin County Housing Redevelopment Authority, attended the meeting with its maintenance supervisor Jeff Scharrer, to talk to the council about a Hill Lake Manor water leak.
A valve started leaking at Hill Lake Manor after a new water meter was installed by the city. It was found that the existing pipe was corroded and the vibration of the impact wrenches used to install the new meter caused it to break. The city paid half of the invoice Gravelle submitted for the repair. Councilman Dave Lange added, “When we voted on that (at a prior meeting), I made the comment that just out of common courtesy we will offer to pay half but in reality I don’t know that it’s any of our responsibility.”
Itasca Economic Development Corporation President Tamara Lowney spoke to the council about Talon Metals Tamarack mine. “Hill City, McGregor, Deer River are all just on the outskirts of what’s considered the taconite relief area. It really gives us significant advantages for investments into our community.” She suggested members of the council attend a tour Friday, Oct. 21 at the mine. Benson and Lathrop said they will attend.
What’s new with the newsletter?
Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson spoke during the public forum. He asked the council to split costs and time to fold and mail the Hill City newsletter. It was decided to be a part of this newsletter and eliminate the city newsletter. Kingsley said, “This is a positive move with the school and city partnering.”
The next newsletter will go out in November. Each month’s deadline to include items in the next newsletter is the 15th.
Playground
During a playground equipment update, Meyer asked for storage options for the new equipment that was set to be shipped Jan. 17. Options were discussed but it was decided Meyer would request a delayed delivery date.
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works and Maintenance Assistant Pat Jordan will remove the old equipment and close the playground after the Fall Family Festival Saturday, Oct. 8 at the park.
Discussion of prepping the playground for the new equipment will be had at the Park Committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 6.
A new squad
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton informed the council about the condition of one of the squad vehicles currently in use that is “in rough shape.”
“I did all kinds of research, in the emergency services world, vehicles are extremely hard to come by,” said Saxton. With a nationwide delay because of supply chain disruptions, some people are waiting years for ordered vehicles to arrive.
Saxton was able to find a 2020 Ford Explorer online. The vehicle is already outfitted with some of the equipment necessary for the police/fire duties Saxton performs.
Saxton said the city is eligible for a grant starting back up in January for financial assistance with the vehicle.
Saxton was given permission from the council to move forward with the purchase with Kingsley voting no.
RFP city engineer
A request for proposals will be posted for professional engineering services. The city will receive proposals through 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19. The city is looking for proposals to contract with an outside engineering consulting firm or individual to provide those services. The city engineer will not be an employee of the city but as an independent contractor or firm.
Inquiries about this should be directed to Meyer 218-697-2301 or Casper 218-244-0440.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695. Upcoming meetings: Oct. 11 regular meeting at 6 p.m.; Oct. 25 work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.