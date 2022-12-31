After a request for proposals was sent out for engineering services, eight engineering firms sent proposals to the city. The council performed interviews and made the decision to hire Bolten & Menk as the new city engineers.
Levy set
At a Truth and Taxation meeting held prior to the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council, Mayor Sean Lathrop spoke about past levies. The council made a decision to deficit spend for 2022; to make this up would call for a 36% increase for 2023. Instead, the council decided to do a 12% increase each year for the next three years.
The final levy amount for 2023 is $233,795.65. A final budget was to be set at the Dec. 27 meeting.
Police department
The department is still working with the school on a liaison officer contract. Public Safety Director Ron Saxton said, “There is overwhelming support for this.” The contract with Hill Lake Township is expected to be finalized or at least receive approval yet this month.
Saxton reported that the benefit for the Hill City Police Department’s (HCPD) full-time officer Erik Skahl had “an awesome turnout.” Saxton also said, he would like to give “a special thank you from the whole department and myself to everyone.” Skahl was injured in an automobile crash on Oct. 21 while he was off-duty.
Polling place
Lathrop said he would like to see the city go back to in-person voting. Two resolutions were presented to the council, one for in-person voting and one for mail-in balloting. The in-person resolution passed with council member Lin Benson and Kingsley voting no.
The polling place will be at Hill City City Hall in the community room.
Other business
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, updated the council on the department’s status.
The fire department report stated there were eight medical calls for the month. School bus training was held with the Palisade Fire Department. Hill City Fire Department officers for 2023 were approved and are as follows: Chief Jeremy Nelson, Assistant Chief Ron Saxton, Captains Alan Myers, George Casper, Greg Payment and Matt Huseby and secretary Mark Meyer. Hill City City Clerk Tami Meyer reminded the council that a program for “The Elected Leaders Foundation for Beginners and Advanced’’ was coming up in February and March.
Council member Dan Kingsley suggested ordering a storage container for the playground equipment until it can be installed. It was put on the agenda for the Dec. 27 meeting.
The council decided in October to compare rates and contract information for recycling services and trash collection. After speaking at previous meetings with Randy Ott from Waste Management and Steve Walter from Norland Environmental Service Inc., the city decided to go with a five-year contract with Waste Management for garbage pick up.
Christina Cox was hired for the cleaning of Hill City City Hall and the Hill City Fire Hall at an amount of $350 per month with Lathrop abstaining and Kingsley voting no.
A 2022 audit will be performed by Clasen & Schiessl.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
