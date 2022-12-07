A budget work session was held Nov. 7 and a levy was set at $233,756 for the city of Hill City. Public Safety Director Ron Saxton was in attendance and apologized to the council for his behavior at the Oct. 25 meeting.
Deputy Mayor Lin Benson called the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council to order Nov. 15 with the council present and noted that Mayor Sean Lathrop would be arriving late.
Council Member Dan Kingsley asked what the police fund amount of $14,708 was on the cash control statement included in the meeting agenda. Clerk Tami Meyer said it was the fund previously used for the police department budget. Currently, the police fund is included in the general fund. The amount was transferred into the general fund.
Public Works
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, updated the council on the department’s status. Casper said he will start repairing boards on the pumphouse and maintenance assistant Pat Jordan is almost done switching meters out for this round. The department also repaired a street sign that was hit on Ione Ave. and Pine St. Casper said his crew is readying equipment for the street department snow removal.
Fire and Police
There were eight medical and fire calls for the month of October. The fire department participated in fire prevention at the school and a trunk or treat event. Training will be held this month pertaining to school bus extraction with the Palisade Fire Department.
At the Nov. 29 meeting, Saxton gave the police department report. The department is still working on contracts for the school liaison and hoping to finalize a contract with Hill Lake Township in December.
Saxton will attend and oversee the school’s “Frosty Dance” on Dec. 17.
Engineer Decision
Eight engineering firms sent proposals to the city for engineering services. The council will interview four of those firms. The engineering committee recommended interviewing Bolton & Menk, Moore Engineering, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. and Widseth. The interview panel will consist of the full council, Casper and a member of the public. Interviews were held on Nov. 22.
Blandin Grant
The Blandin Foundation approved a grant of $150,000 to the city for Itasca Area Small Communities Development Projects. The projects that were applied for were an electronic community sign, wayfind signs throughout the community, Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) contract – one day a week, playground, dog park, fish cleaning house at the campground and another cabin at the campground.
CANVASS Election Results
Meyer read Resolution 2022-19 certifying the election results.
There was a lengthy discussion about the write-in for the four-year council position. There were nine people who were written in: Dave Lange, Amanda Goodrich, Wayne Lindquist, Travis Nielsen, Matt Huseby, Paul McManigle, Kylie Nyblom, Justin Britton and James Hughes. Lange, Goodrich, Lindquist, Nielsen and Huseby declined the position. McManigle and Nyblom said they would accept and no one at the meeting knew who Britton and Hughes were.
A motion was made by Kingsley to accept Lange as mayor, Lathrop as one of the four-year council positions and Scott Brenny as the two-year council position. For the other four-year council position, do a public notice requesting McManigle, Nyblom, Britton and Hughes to attend the council meeting on Nov. 29 if they are interested in the position.
Tom Semler, Hill City resident, was appointed to the council for a two-year term at the Nov. 29 meeting.
Winter at the beach
Council Member Dave Lange reported that there were only five people in attendance at the most recent events and recreation committee meeting. There was a comment that with the meetings being at 5 p.m. it may be difficult for people to get there. The “Winter at the Beach’’ will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3-5 p.m.
The event will include hayrides, sledding, a bonfire, goodie bags, hot cocoa, hot dogs and cookies. Santa will also make an appearance. The Hill City Lions Club will secure porta-potty availability.
Regular meeting Nov. 29
A letter was read to the council by Lathrop from a Palisade resident and retired law enforcement officer Kevin Gorsuch. In the letter, Gorsuch lauded officer Jordan Zempel for his response to a medical emergency. “Officer Zempel provided assistance and was a calming influence to the family during a rather chaotic situation,” said Gorsuch. “He demonstrates sincere concern for the people he serves and works with.” Included with the letter was a $100 donation to be used for purchasing medical supplies.
Engineer selection
Two engineering companies who submitted proposals to the city have been selected for a second round of interviews. Kingsley said, “I think we have great candidates for future engineers here.”
Bolton and Menk and Widseth will be contacted and two-hour interviews are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.
The council expressed appreciation for all of the companies who had communicated an interest in the contract.
In the bag
An ever growing pile of plastic bags was on the agenda. The council discussed ordering another Trex bench with the bags.
Trex is a recycling program that will donate a high-performance composite bench if a group can collect more than 500 pounds of plastic refuse.
Kingsley suggested donating them to a church in Aitkin that collects them if the city decides not to do a bench.
Looking for signs
With the consistent disappearance of the Stoner Avenue street sign, the council has decided to order the cheapest signs available to replace them and discussed the possibility of camera placement near the area.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is in the design phase of a sign replacement project on Hwy. 200 from Hwy. 169 in Hill City to Hwy. 65 in Jacobson.
Signs are replaced every 15 years to keep compliant in federal requirements for visibility, spacing and design standards.
The council decided to use ARP funds and a portion of the Blandin grant to purchase the updated signage.
County commissioner
Lathrop spoke to the council about outgoing County Commissioner Ann Marcotte’s 12 years of service to the city. The city would like to recognize her at a future meeting.
Lange said that he had spoken with incoming commissioner Mike Kearney and there was interest in a community meeting/introduction.
Other Business
A Worker’s Compensation Audit was completed on Oct. 17, Meyer said, “It went well. We have not received the results yet.”
Lathrop contacted the city attorney and said that a Request For Proposals (RFP) was not necessary to choose a garbage collection company. Discussion was had on contract length and rates. The council approved Waste Management pending receiving and approving a final contract.
The gazebo in the community garden is complete and the recycled concrete has been cleaned up. A shed is still waiting to be put together.
The park has been closed for the season. The old playground equipment has been paid for and picked up from buyers and the area has been leveled and some Class 5 has been added to some of the RV sites.
The 2023 liquor licenses for Roadside, Knuckleheads, Harry’s and Quadna Golf were approved.
The city will put $500,000 into a nine-month CD at Woodland Bank at a 3.51% interest rate.The city will accept quotes through Monday, Dec. 12 for the cleaning of Hill City City Hall and the Hill City Fire Hall. Quotes may be emailed to cityhall@hillcity -mn.com or mailed to City of Hill City, P.O. Box 160, Hill City, MN 55748.
There is still $14,011.59 needed to fully fund the equipment. The equipment will be here approximately Jan. 17, 2023. The city will pay for the remaining amount needed, 50% from American Rescue Plan funds and 50% from the Blandin Grant.
A list of water and sewer assessments for 2022 will be updated and sent to the county with a total due of $4,155.
A resolution to adopt the Aitkin County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan passed Nov. 29.
Upcoming meetings
An open meeting/interviews with engineer prospects will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
The Truth in Taxation meeting with a regular council meeting to follow will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
