Erik Skahl benefit

A group called Lakes Area Heros stopped by Hill City City Hall to give a donation to Officer Erik Skahl for the benefit held on Saturday.

 Lin Benson

A budget work session was held Nov. 7 and a levy was set at $233,756 for the city of Hill City. Public Safety Director Ron Saxton was in attendance and apologized to the council for his behavior at the Oct. 25 meeting.

Deputy Mayor Lin Benson called the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council to order Nov. 15 with the council present and noted that Mayor Sean Lathrop would be arriving late.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.