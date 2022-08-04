Lodging tax discussion was put to rest so the city could focus on a creating a chamber of commerce that area businesses will want to be a part of.
Jane Bristow, spokesperson for the Hill City Visitor and Convention Bureau, was in attendance at the Hill City City Council’s regular meeting held July 26. Bristow said a letter of intent to dissolve the chamber had been filed online with the state of Minnesota.
Lodging taxes are imposed on short-term lodging by a number of local governments in Minnesota, mainly by cities and towns. All cities, towns and counties, on behalf of unorganized townships, may impose up to a 3% tax by statute, if 95% of the revenue raised is used for tourism promotion. In order to collect the funds from a lodging tax, the city needs to have a chamber of commerce or similar organization.
“When we put this together, we had a much bigger resource of people pulling in the money,” said council member Lin Benson. “I don’t think it’s fair to keep kicking it down the road.”
“It seems like we are going in the wrong direction,” said Hill City Mayor Sean Lathrop. “It’s seems like we are no longer advertising our community.
“I feel that we as a community may possibly be better served by re-establishing something as a chamber of commerce,” said Lathrop. “I think that we have a better opportunity if we suspend the lodging tax and look to recreating a chamber of commerce, hopefully that our businesses are involved in.
“We need to find where we can adequately put our time and best serve our community,” Lathrop added.
“I think the concept of free money - charitable gambling - that’s what’s changed the landscape,” said council member Dan Kingsley. “There was more of a feeling that you needed to be community-oriented and community-involved to get things done, to raise funds. Nowadays there’s virtually no fund-raising going on out there if it doesn’t involve charitable gambling one way or another.” He said when people would gather to go fundraise, there was more of a sense of community.
Council pay
Council pay was discussed as part of the work session held prior to the regular meeting. Lathrop presented some proposals in regard to council pay at the previous regular meeting. It was discussed at the work session and decided that clerk Tami Meyer will write up a policy to be presented at the next council meeting for approval. The proposal will contain information about an increase in special meeting pay to $30 per meeting, workshop or conference with considerations taken for large spans of time in between meetings. For example if a member attended a special meeting in the morning and another in the evening, that would count as two meetings. The pay for the mayor will increase to $175 per month from $125 and council members from $100 per month to $125.
The council pay changes would take effect in January.
City water supply
The council has received complaints about the water. The Minnesota Department of Health has approved the council’s letter to residents concerning manganese in the city water supply. The city said, “Providing safe, clean drinking water to our residents and local businesses has always been a top priority of the city.”
The letter includes information on how residents can remedy the situation within their own homes and will be posted in the post office, at city hall and on the city’s website and Facebook page.
LED sign update
Kingsley reported news about the property that will be the location for a large LED sign at Bear Park. Kingsley said the Minnesota Department of Transportation sent a letter that said the state owns the lot in question and can sell it directly to the city. “Finally got the ball rolling, it took three years to get this far,” said Kingsley.
Candidates for city council
Lathrop reminded the council that candidates for city council may file from Aug. 2 until Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. There is a $2 filing fee. There are several seats on the council up for election this year including the mayor.
Requirements to file: candidate must be a qualified voter in the state of Minnesota; a U.S. citizen; is, or will be 21 years of age or more when assuming office; has maintained residence in the city of Hill City for 30 days before the general election.
Forfeited vehicle
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton was granted approval for advertising the sale of the forfeited vehicle, 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Cummins Dually with 238,275 miles.
More details can be found on the Hill City Police Department Facebook page, “City of Hill City will be accepting closed bids for the following forfeited vehicle. Bids can be mailed or dropped at City of Hill City, P.O. Box 160, Hill City, MN 55748. There is a minimum starting bid of $25,000. Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, to be opened on Tuesday, Aug. 16.”
Other business
The playground project has been put on hold until an updated equipment quote has been received. The city has raised $98,000 to go toward the project and is waiting to hear about Aitkin County Economic Development grants Meyer applied for.
A storage container ordinance was also on the agenda for the work session.
“I’d rather see a storage container than a pile of junk,” said Lathrop. The ordinance discussion mentioned it could be size-regulated and duration of container placement verified. Kingsley said “It’s an eyesore,” but said he is not against it for construction projects. Meyer will draft a sample ordinance and bring it to a future meeting.
With the exception of some vendors that have not turned in donations to the city yet from the 4th of July event, the receipts and disbursements show the city in a $896.78 deficit from the celebration.
The money will be replaced from the events committee fund with the council discussing more ways to fund-raise for the event in coming years.
1st Net is a service that provides cellphones to first responders and public safety professionals. Some city employees already use this service. Saxton would like to move head of maintenance and public works, George Casper, to this program. It was decided that Saxton would bring more information to the next council meeting.
The city accepted donations to go toward the cost of fireworks in the amounts of $3,043.22 from the Hill City Fire Relief Association and $3,050 from the Hill City Lions Club.
Some employee reviews are still missing Lathrop, council member Dave Lange and council member Brenda James will submit their reviews as soon as possible.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and will take place at the fire hall instead of the community room.
