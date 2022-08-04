Council member Dan Kingsley and Jane Bristow

Council member Dan Kingsley and Jane Bristow, spokesperson for the Hill City Visitor and Convention Bureau, are pictured during the lodging tax portion of the meeting of the Hill City City Council July 26.

Lodging tax discussion was put to rest so the city could focus on a creating a chamber of commerce that area businesses will want to be a part of.

Jane Bristow, spokesperson for the Hill City Visitor and Convention Bureau, was in attendance at the Hill City City Council’s regular meeting held July 26. Bristow said a letter of intent to dissolve the chamber had been filed online with the state of Minnesota. 

