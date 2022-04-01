Hill City deliberates over tower contracts

At its March 22 regular meeting, Hill City City Council reviewed contract language for a project to clean, update and paint the city’s water tower.
Council member Dan Kingsley was concerned that there were no prevailing wages specified in the request for bids.
“There is wording about responsible contractors, as well as their subcontractors,” Kingsley said.
Mayor Sean Lathrop pointed out that “responsible party” language can be a way to work around the issue of specifying prevailing wage; but Lathrop favored specifying the prevailing wage to be sure there are no cost overruns in the project.
Discussion turned to a previous project to renovate the city’s fire hall and how the cost overrun on the fire hall could be avoided with the water tower contract.
Council members Dave Lange and Kingsley expressed concern about hiring contractors for this job who are capable, so as to avoid unpleasant surprises.
A large part of the cost of rehabilitating the Hill City water tower is related to the installation of a circulating pump to prevent freezing damage.
They pointed out that if there was federal or state money on this project, it (prevailing wage) would have to be specified.
“I certainly don’t want to see a project cost $50,000 more than we thought because we specified a prevailing wage,” said Kingsley. He added that the city still has the ability to reject any and all bids.
Liquidated damages can also be a big deal, if the project ends up going over deadline. The proposal has a 10-day window for starting the project. Then there’s a substantially completed date and a final completion date, which gives the contractor some flexibility.
Lathrop asked for a decision from the council. Lange made a motion to move forward on getting bids and asking for responsible party rather than prevailing wage language, which he believes would be in the best interest of the city. The motion passed with Kingsley casting the only opposing vote.
The project will be paid for with a micro loan taken out by the city.
Kingsley stated that a decision needed to be made about the colors; there is a difference of $5,000 if there are two colors rather than one, but the council wished to stay with the darker color on the bottom of the tower.
An updated request for bids will be submitted.
The Hill City water tower was erected in 1995. The updates are expected to extend the life of the tower, but there will still be minor maintenance and likely more substantial maintenance after 10 or 20 years.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tires for fire trucks could be $6,000 per truck, but Public Safety Director Ron Saxton has been able to get steer tires replaced for $2,200 for six steer tires for the three trucks. Seven-year replacement is recommended. This expenditure, which will come out of the fire department budget, was approved unanimously.
The cost of training for new police officer Erik Skahl is in the training budget, but Saxton asked for accommodation, meals and mileage plus wages for Skahl to attend the training in St. Cloud. Other part-time officers may have to pay for their own training.
“With the number of DWI stops we see, it’s important for officers to get the right training,” Saxton said.
OUTDOOR RECREATION GRANT
The council unanimously approved Resolution 2022-05 about applying for an Outdoor Recreation Grant for park improvements. The city will provide $9,600 in-kind in the form of contributed labor.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The proposed police/school contract was tabled for later consideration.
Bleacher rental for July 4 celebration was approved for up to $1,923.75. Bleachers will be on site July 3 and 4.
Council approved the mayor’s Arbor Day Proclamation.
The city’s insurance coverage will be reviewed at the April 12 meeting, in preparation for renewal.
The audit of the city’s 2021 books has been rescheduled for May 4.
The dog park public hearing was tabled pending completion of information-gathering activities.
A $5,579.66 bid for bunk house cabins in the park was submitted by Old Hickory Buildings in Grand Rapids. The Park Committee wants to move forward on this project; it is looking into the best way to implement it. There was discussion about specifying that one of the bunk houses be made handicap accessible. Lathrop asked for more detailed information before making any changes to the plan. The project was approved for up to $7,500 to allow for fill and landscaping. That money is coming out of the budget and is covered by money that was raised for the purpose of enhancing the city’s park facilities.
Police department computer hardware expense was unanimously approved up to $2,500 from the police department budget.
The city is considering inserting a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 200 and 169. There will be more information provided as it becomes available.
Kingsley had a meeting with Rep. Dale Lueck and asked about the Bear Park signage; discussions are underway on that subject.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
There will be a regular council meeting April 12 at 6 p.m.
The annual Spaghetti Fundraiser will take place on April 3 at Hill Lake Cafe; volunteers are still needed. Contact the Hill Lake Cafe.
