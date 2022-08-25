Hill City Clerk Tami Meyer presented information on a less costly playground plan at the Aug. 16 meeting of the Hill City Council.
Discussion was had about the difference in equipment from the more expensive original plan the council was previously looking at implementing.
Duane Niesen, chairman of the board for Hill Lake Township, presented a check for $10,000 to the council to go toward the playground project. “We decided at our last board meeting that we would present money to the playground,” said Niesen. “Our kids in the township use the playground as much as anybody else does.” The council thanked him and Lathrop said, “That speaks volumes.”
The consensus was the council would like to see the original project plan put in motion and funding was considered. “If we’re $18,000 off, I think if we ask the people in our community who have some resources, we could potentially go with the original,” said Mayor Sean Lathrop.
It was posted to the City of Hill City Facebook page to notify the community.
The city has enough funds at this time to purchase the lesser plan. The goal is to have a decision made and equipment purchased and installed yet this fall.
A decision will be made on which design to purchase at the meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Water tower update
Lucas Hunter from KLM Engineering (general contracting firm) was at the meeting to give an update on the water tower project.
There has been a change in the water tower welder crew waiting on a part that is backordered.
There have been some complaints concerning dust on cars. Hunter assured the council that there is no lead or chromium used in the project but the crew is using a dust collector and has washed several dust-covered cars.
Lathrop asked what the expected completion date of the project is. Hunter replied, “The beginning of September.”
Public comment
A resident of Hill Lake Township informed the council, “Some patrolling was being done by the police department outside of the city limits,” he said. “There is definitely a need for it,” he said but asked if the city or the township was paying for that. The resident wanted it to be a part of public record so it could be addressed.
“It’s a continuous struggle,” said Lathrop. “As you remember, the council two or three years ago, I asked for GPS tracking on our squads.” Lathrop said funding options, etc., would be discussed at a special meeting for the police department.
A city resident addressed the council about an easement and her shed. There was a miscommunication with the delivery of her shed which was delivered approximately a month early and therefore the building permit was submitted the day of the shed’s arrival. She said she had permission from adjacent property owners concerning the placement of the shed but was wondering if it would have to be moved three inches, she also wanted direction for the nearby easement to be vacated to her.
Council member Lin Benson said that she remembered years ago that part of the property being vacated but there is no record of it. “My uncle was the mayor and he came to me and said, ‘Do you want to vacate this alley?’ I said yes, and they said OK, done,” said Benson. Clerk Tami Meyer will research the property records.
Niesen said, “About the protection issue, we as a township tried a number of years ago to plan the system where the city police department would cover our township also.
“We’re not talking every day, but our board would like to see a fair-share type thing,” continued Niesen. “Like we do with the fire department.” He described how at a recent accident, Hill City was the first to respond. “It’s important,” he said, “It would be nice for the instant response.”
Public works
Maintenance Assistant Pat Jordan gave the public works report.
Jordan updated the council on work done by maintenance, and said the temporary water tanks are working well during the water tower project. “Running off the wells is actually working out very well,” said Jordan.
When the airport inspection report came in, maintenance was given a list of things to work on. Jordan said the crew has started working on the list.
The bunk house has been painted and approval from the state health department was received. Fans have been installed in the bathhouse and are on an automatic timer.
Fire and police
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton gave an update on the fire and police departments, “So, we did hose testing and found out we can’t use the fire hydrants with the water tower down. We switched over and used the tanker and that worked just fine.”
A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources matching grant project proposal was approved in the amount of up to $5,000 to be used for hoses, pagers and other necessary equipment.
Mike Boleman retired from the fire department but will stay on as a first responder and will still be able to drive fire trucks as needed. “He’s a good guy and will definitely be missed,” said Saxton. Boleman will be recognized for his service at an annual fire department event in February.
Saxton reported that the police department is still waiting on funding for the vests needed by the officers.
A school liaison contract is in the works to provide services and hours at the school. “There was a kid who had some issues today that he (an officer) specifically met at the fire department, because he (the officer) had made such a good impact with this kid. It’s making a good impact,” said Saxton. Once an agreement is ready, Saxton will bring it to the council for approval.
AEDs have been received and are in service. An AED is an automated external defibrillator used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The forfeited vehicle previously listed for sale on the police department’s Facebook page did not sell. The 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Cummins Dually with 238,275 miles will be sold on consignment with a reserve amount at a local auto dealer.
A work session was held Tuesday, Aug. 23 related to township policing and financial support related to that. Details not available at press time.
Nobody floats
Council member Dan Kingsley was attending virtually and reported that the Hill City Lions Club would like to set up a Nobody Floats project. The project would be collecting donated life jackets and placing them at stations near public access areas for use by anyone needing a life jacket. Life jackets could also be donated at these locations. “I think this is a very good community project,” said Kingsley. The project would be 100% funded by the Lions Club.
Hill City night out
Hill City will hold a community “Night Out” event on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with a Color Guard ceremony at 5:30 p.m. followed by a community meal. Bring a chair and a side to share.
other business
Meyer reported that the audit has been completed and information will be provided at a future meeting.
Candidate filing was open until Aug. 16. At the time of this meeting, three people had filed for council seats.
The updates of painting and flooring at city hall had been completed and things were getting put away.
The metered sewer was not calculating correctly in the system used by the city. It is being investigated and will be corrected.
City budget meetings were scheduled to follow the special police department meeting on Aug. 23. A personnel committee meeting to go over completed employee reviews has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
An ordinance to repeal establishing and regulating a lodging tax had its first reading.
Meyer will attend League of Minnesota Cities clerks academy in September.
Conditional approval was granted from the state for the property near the area known as Bear Park. Kingsley said the sign project is moving on to the next division of the state for review, hopefully moving forward in the spring or early summer next year.
Safety training was discussed. Saxton volunteered to captain a committee for safety compliance training.
Council pay was approved as follows: Mayor $175 per month, council members $125 per month. This includes all regular monthly meetings. Special meeting pay will be $30 per meeting for the mayor and council members. The new policy will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Benson updated the council on the community garden. She said, “The garden is going good.”
Benson was going to contact the Sentence To Serve group to see how the shed progress is coming along.
Benson will check the progress on the garden signage.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
There was a work session Tuesday, Aug. 23. A regular meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
