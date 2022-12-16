The Hill City School Board met Nov. 28.
October 2022 bills were approved in the amount of $597,873 and receipts in the amount of $294,120 were also approved.
The board thanked the students and staff for “putting together a great Veterans Day program and luncheon.”
AUDIT REPORT
An audit report was presented by accounting firm BerganKDV.
The report can be viewed in its entirety by going to https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1074?meeting=556001
Key financial highlights for fiscal year 2021-2022 include the following:
•Total General Fund revenues were $4,422,780 and total General Fund expenditures were:
• $4,386,371 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Total revenues and expenditures for all governmental funds combined were $5,241,653 and $5,130,307, respectively.
• The total fund balance in the General Fund increased by $36,409 to $1,487,879. The Unassigned fund balance in the General Fund decreased by $37,221 to $873,608. Total General Fund revenues were 3.1% higher than the final budget, and total General Fund expenditures were 1.7% higher than the final budget.
• The total fund balance in the Food Services fund increased by $45,922 to $134,332, with revenue of $223,391 and expenditures of $177,469.
• Community Service programs offered by the District generated revenue of $269,015 and expenditures of $245,643 for the fiscal year. The total fund balance in the Community Services fund is $188,158. The district has general obligation bonded debt principal outstanding in the amount of $3,515,000 as of June 30, 2022. This is a decrease of $210,000 from the previous fiscal year end. Net position of governmental activities increased by $252,685. The total expense of governmental activities was $4,971,198. Program revenues totaled $2,065,187 and general revenues totaled $3,158,696.
The financial section of the annual report consists of four parts - Independent Auditors’ Report, required supplementary information which includes the management’s discussion and analysis (this section), the basic financial statements, and single audit and other required reports. The basic financial statements include two kinds of statements that present different views of the district: The first two statements are districtwide financial statements that provide both short-term and long-term information about the district’s overall financial status.
The remaining statements are fund financial statements that focus on individual parts of the district, reporting the district’s operations in more detail than the districtwide statements.
The governmental funds statements tell how basic services such as regular and special education were financed in the short term as well as what remains for future spending.
The fiduciary fund statements offer short-term and long-term financial information about the resources the district holds related to scholarships.
The financial analysis of the district as a whole area read: Net position - the district’s combined net position from governmental activities was $1,467,536 on June 30, 2022. Total assets and deferred outflows of resources decreased by $282,606 or 2.5%. Capital assets decreased by $268,138 as the district’s depreciation expense exceeded capital outlay expenses in the current fiscal year. Total liabilities decreased by approximately $1.35 million or 18.0%.
OTHER BUSINESS
Committee reports were given to the board. The next meeting of the Hill City School and Community Health will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Community Education will hold a Holiday Make and Take from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and has its winter carnival planned for Friday, Jan. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
An Early Childhood report was given. The report stated, “Implementation of our new ECFE curriculum is going well. This Minnesota-made curriculum is really strong and the staff is enjoying using it.”
The committee ordered an updated version of the Heggerty phonemic awareness curriculum and purchased the video subscription so there are multiple ways to present the curriculum and engage students as they learn.
The group will purchase a storage shed at an approximate cost of $5400 and has started seeking donations from the community. An initial donation from the Thrift Shop of $1,000 has been received and the group will meet with the Lions Club.
On Jan. 1, a shared services agreement with the Hill City Police Department will begin. The duty hours of the school liaison officer on school days shall be determined by the Director of Public Safety Ron Saxton with input by the school district. The duty hours are flexible and will be primarily coordinated with the school day and/or activities.
Austin Dunham has been hired as junior high boys basketball coach.
On Nov. 14 the School Board of Independent School District No. 0002 canvassed the general election of school board members held on Nov. 8.
Sarah Kingsley received the largest number of votes cast for the office of school board member for a full four-year term. Kingsley is elected to the office beginning the first Monday in January 2023 and expiring the first Monday in January 2027.
The school’s Truth in Taxation meeting was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. with the next regular meeting of the board scheduled for 6 p.m.
Previous meeting minutes can be found at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1074.
