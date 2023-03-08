The Hill City City Council held a work session and a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) meeting prior to its regular meeting on Feb. 28.
The top two priorities for the CIP are a water treatment plan and the sewer force main at the intersection of Hwys. 169 and 200. With an approximate cost of $3,500, the council will need to get a project priority list, a plan of financial adjustment and an intended use plan ready to get the funding process underway. The projected timeline for the water treatment plan would be in 2024 and the force main in 2025.
The council began its work session at 5 p.m.
Parking
Ordinance
There was discussion on winter parking and parking in general. It was decided to look at the entire ordinance for possible revisions.
The council appointed Council Members Tom Semler and Sean Lathrop to look at the ordinance.
Utility Billing Comparison
Deputy Clerk Brandi Caverly compared the water utility billing to Waste Management’s billing and made a list of residents who don’t have a Waste Management bill. Lathrop said he was pretty sure a couple of the names on the list had garbage cans. George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, will take the list to check and see if those residents have garbage cans.
The council will look at the ordinance for possible revisions.
Blandin Grant
The city received a $150,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation. There were several projects listed in the approved grant application. Sarah Carling, regional director with Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) said that the money can be used for seed money for the projects and that there is a deadline for the grant but that can be extended if needed.
The contract with the city and CEDA was approved. CEDA Community and Business Development Specialist, Lisa Randall, was present and will be the representative for the city.
Engineer’s Report
Andrew Beadell, Bolton & Menk, was present and discussed transition services and that some information had been requested from former city engineer SEH Engineering. Beadell said existing sewer televising had been received and a map was created of all the areas.
Bolton & Menk worked with city staff to finalize questions about the airport CIP discussed at the prior council meeting. A previous deadline to apply for state funding for the project of Feb. 1 had been pushed to March 1. The CIP was sent to MnDOT Aeronautics.
Beadell contacted MnDOT Project Manager Michall Rush about the roundabout project for Hwys. 169 and 200. MnDOT just began their design process with its consulting engineer in February.
Beadell asked Rush questions about the city’s force main running along the south side of Hwy. 200 and crossing Hwy. 169, the trail and a trail crossing to see what steps the city must take and how these items will be affected. MnDOT’s project website stated that the construction will be completed in stages to avoid a detour.
GIS Mapping
Bolton & Menk is working to get the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping set up. Minnesota Rural Water (MRW) collected the majority of the watermain and sanitary sewer systems and city staff is working with MRW to make adjustments to the map for overall accuracy.
The base cost for getting the city’s GIS map set up with the city utilities would be $17,778. There are a couple of additional options that can be added at any time for a cost of $4,920. These are to upload and create a link for the sewer line televising videos and the other is a 360-degree photo of each sanitary sewer manhole and lift station using GeoCP Viewer.
Casper asked if GIS Mapping the street lights was a possibility. Beadell said that it could be done for a cost between $2,000-$5,000. The council approved going ahead with the base GIS Mapping.
New Business
The city approved a donation of $500 to First Call for Help 211 with Lathrop abstaining.
A homeowner noticed that woodpeckers have damaged trees on the south side of Greenfield Avenue and would like them taken down and replaced with smaller trees. The council said he can do it and to be sure to clean up after the trees are taken down.
Casper will go to Las Vegas for a Con Expo March 12-18. This is the world’s largest construction expo. Casper will also be on vacation, 16 hours will be paid to him as he will be learning information that could benefit the city while he is there.
City Clerk Tami Meyer read the pay and reimbursement requests from council members. Lin Benson, Semler and Scott Brenny all had the monthly pay at $125. Mayor Dave Lange had his pay at $175 and LMC training reimbursement at $197. Lathrop had his pay at $125 and LMC training reimbursement at $360. Lange motioned to approve the pay/training with the exception of Lathrop’s meals because “meals were included at the training.” Lathrop explained that there was nothing he could eat at the training. The council approved and will add clarification to the meal reimbursement rates to the next meeting agenda.
Upcoming Meetings
Wednesday, March 8, 5 p.m., Events and Planning Committee; Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. regular city council meeting. The regular meeting will be moved to the fire hall due to Hill Lake Township having its annual meeting at the community center.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
This article was written using unapproved minutes of the council.
