The April 26 regular meeting of the Hill City City Council was preceded by a public hearing about reversing the city’s moratorium on its lodging tax.
About 20 residents attended the meeting to provide input about the tax.
Jane Bristow, manager of Quadna Timeshare and spokesperson for the Hill City Visitor and Convention Bureau, said all accommodation providers “should” be paying lodging tax. Bristow pointed out that the city campground has not been subject to the 3% lodging tax, which she suggested is discriminatory. Bristow expressed feeling singled out under the current scenario and thinks all businesses should benefit from the proceeds of the tax, including lodging owners.
Council member Dave Lange said that vacation rentals by owner (VRBOs) pay the lodging tax, and the city distributes the funds to pay for promotional materials. In order to have a lodging tax, a city has to have a VCB that is separate from the city government.
Visitors asked who the directors of the VCB are; there was no response. There is confusion about what the committee should do. One visitor understood that some city council members tried to spend money held by the disbanding VCB, but were not supported in doing so by the other members of the council. Mayor Sean Lathrop said he would consult the League of Minnesota Cities prior to voting on anything, but he explained the issue was around the difficulty of maintaining the integrity of funds donated to the city for a specific purpose. “With changes in council members, and over time, the intended purpose could be lost and money spent for other than the intended purpose,” Lathrop said.
Tom and Cheryl Wiswell asked about the disposition of funds held by the disbanded VCB. Lathrop said there is some confusion about that, but doesn’t know whether it is appropriate for the city to spend the money to promote its own activities.
A new city tax requires a Minnesota legislature vote to approve. The city is just a pass through (3% of gross comes to the city); it keeps 5% of that and gives the to other entities.
“It’s a very small amount of money,” Lathrop said.
A lodging tax should be on all the accommodation businesses; “It’s clear in the statute,” Bristow said. She has filed intent with the state to dissolve the VCB. The Minnesota Secretary of State wants the VCB to donate any remaining unused funds to an entity that uses the money toward community and tourism. There has been no VCB action in 20 years, Bristow said; “We are just tired and we want to get this straightened out.”
The council appreciates everything Hill City businesses are doing, Lathrop said. “We all have to continue to figure out how to move forward.”
The plan for moving forward is:
1. The dissolution should go ahead.
2. The matter of disbanding the VCB and disbursing funds should be completed by September/October.
Council member Dan Kingsley stated the intent had been to get things moving and that seems to be happening.
At this point the public hearing about lodging tax adjourned.
The city’s Chamber of Commerce was also recently disbanded. Council member Lin Benson said that business people being on the city council should not be part of a chamber of commerce. “ It’s a conflict of interest,” she said. Mayor Sean Lathrop said the former Chamber had basically only been the city’s events committee; the role and composition of a new Chamber of Commerce will be something for the council to consider in the near future.
REGULAR MEETING
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton submitted a $6,258.22 credit card bill for payment. A large portion of that was for a docking station for the public safety office, and for other pre-approved expenses.
Water tower bids have come in. Bid opening was last week. Four bids were received. KLM was hired the previous week to review the three bids and make a recommendation.
Viking’s bid is $345,700 — KLM recommended accepting this, which was the low bid.
LC United Painting’s bid is $346,000.
TMR Coatings’ bid is $411,800
Classic Protective Coatings’ bid is $467,958.
The city is applying for a micro-loan program through Minnesota Rural Water to help cover expenses for the project. Up to $250,000 can be awarded through this loan. Other finances available to the city are water improvement fund, water tower improvement fund. Half of both of those is invested in a CD right now. About $155,000 is liquid and available. A recent water main break cost the city $11,000.
Lathrop asked whether, in view of the cost of the project, the city should look at a slightly larger loan (midi- loan) so that the funds can stay invested for now. Extending the length of the loan period is another option.
Woodland Bank might be a local source of loan funds. Kingsley said that if the city doesn’t apply for the loan right now, it should still be able to pay the bills that come through for the project in the interim. The interest rate is 3% now, but interest rates are going up, potentially more than once during the project. The loan period for the midi loan is up to 15 years.
Council members talked about locking in the current low interest rate, while still maintaining an emergency fund for unanticipated expenses.
In Kingsley’s opinion, the writing of this loan would be much less expensive than having the loan written by a bank. Minnesota Rural Water had agreed with that opinion, he said.
Kingsley asked for a report at the next council meeting comparing payments for micro loan for 7-10 years compared to the midi loan for 15 years.
The council reported the state of the water and sewer lines is somewhat doubtful, because of the age of the system.
A decision on the loan question was tabled and added to the agenda for the council’s May 10 meeting.
George Casper spoke about plans for metal recycling for city clean-up day May 19-21 for residents of Hill City.
Casper did not have information about how much the charge would be to have scrap metal picked up, but he said Crow Wing County landfill will pick up and credit the city for any scrap they bought.
The city is partnering with the 9-12 grade classes in the Hill City Swarm to help residents with clean up on Friday. They are in need of individuals who need help with having things picked up. Volunteers should call city hall.
In old business Edward Nelson Sanitation has bid $1.25/foot for televising sewer lines; and increase for this year to $1.30/lineal foot with a three-year contract.
NEW BUSINESS
A bid was received for $1,270 for Hill Lake Pavilion on Lake Avenue to add outlets and move the lights up to the peak to keep them out of the way of children; the bid was for LED lighting.
Hill Lake Park has no lights and in the fall and spring it gets dark very early; bid was for $1,170 with LED lights, timer and electrical inspection.
The motion passed, with Lange and Kingsley dissenting, to put lights on a timer at Hill Lake Park.
A state-surplus vehicle program has a 2011 extended-cab pickup with 40,000 miles in excellent shape for $17,600 to replace a city vehicle that is no longer roadworthy or safe to drive. There is money in the VFD equipment fund that could pay for the truck. Council members approved the purchase unanimously.
The cost of training for police officer Jeff Madsen to attend responsible beverage training was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.