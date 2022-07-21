A summer resident of Hill City addressed the council at its July 12 meeting. He said it was his fourth summer in the area. “The enthusiasm is contagious,” said the resident when speaking of the 4th of July celebration held downtown.
Working out the bugs
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, said he put about 150 lbs. of bugs into the sewer pond. The “bugs” are bacteria that remove the phosphorus, nitrogen, sodium, potassium, iron, calcium and compounds like fats, sugars and proteins.
He also reported that antennas had been removed from the water tower in preparation for the updating project to begin later in the week.
At the time of the meeting, Casper was unsure of the date that the tower would be drained but it will have no impact on residents water pressure or supply.
Casper said maintenance is needed on the split rail fence at the airport and he has been working to maintain washouts from recent rains.
Mayor Sean Lathrop mentioned he saw a post on Facebook about the city of Aitkin doing routine maintenance on the sanitary sewer lines with high pressure equipment. Lathrop asked Casper when Hill City performs this kind of maintenance. Casper said he does so many feet of the sewer line cleaning per year with a full rotation completed every five years.
At the June 28 council meeting, Casper submitted a quote from Qualify Flow Systems Inc. for replacement pumps and control panels for the lift stations. At that time he was asked to provide another bid for the project. Kriha Electric LLC submitted a proposal at Casper’s request. After going over the bids, the council decided to hire Quality Flow Systems to do the entire project at once for the amount of $60,000. Casper said “These are the last three old panels in Hill City’s system.”
Police and fire departments
Hill City Fire Chief Jeremy Nelson reported an uneventful month of June for the fire department. Graphics were scheduled to be placed on the new truck but the truck broke down. Nelson said it seems to be a circuit issue and the part to repair it is on a nationwide back-order. The truck is still usable.
Lathrop said he has heard numerous positive comments about the fireworks show put on by the volunteer fire department.
During a report given by Public Safety Director Ron Saxton, the police department had reports of vandalism around the city over the July 4 holiday celebration. There were also several reports of cars broken into.
The police department has a vehicle that will be detailed and sold.
A “National Night Out” event is coming up and an officer was to attend the events committee meeting July 13.
clerk’s report
Clerk Tami Meyer gave an update of the city hall remodeling, painting and flooring projects. The painting will be done Aug. 5-7 and the flooring Aug. 8-10. Everything will have to be moved out of city hall into the community room, therefore, the council meeting will be moved to the fire hall the last week of July. Phone lines will also be moved so Meyer can perform her work from the community room.
Meyer reminded the council that candidates for city council may file from Aug. 2 until Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. There are several seats on the council up for election this year.
Meyer said she has submitted applications to the Aitkin County Community Grants program for the playground and water tower projects. “We won’t know anything until after July 20,” she said.
Work has started on month end and quarter end budgets and then Meyer will do the semi-annual report.
Land committee
Council member Dan Kingsley informed the council about six or so property owners who have never applied for a building permit yet have new buildings on their property. “Most are cloth-covered Quonset huts,” said Kingsley. “If there is an ordinance in place, it needs to be followed.”
There is a landowner dispute on the south end of town concerning property lines. The properties are being surveyed.
The committee is also working on properly documenting some city streets.
Lodging tax
Lodging taxes are imposed on short-term lodging by a number of local governments in Minnesota, mainly by cities and towns. All cities, towns and counties on behalf of unorganized townships, may impose up to a 3% tax by statute, if 95% of the revenue raised is used for tourism promotion. In order to collect the funds from a lodging tax, the city needs to have a chamber of commerce or similar organization.
The Hill City Visitor and Convention Bureau (VCB) dissolved in May of this year, although the city has received nothing official in writing from the organization. A VCB is usually nonprofit and provides education and resources to local communities and travelers with the idea of promoting its area and businesses.
Benson said she didn’t think the city could collect a lodging tax without having a VCB. Lodging tax has a broad range and could be used for many different things according to Lathrop.
Lathrop said a discussion was held with local sales tax experts with the Department of Revenue. “It sounded like the easiest thing, from this recommendation, would be to get ahold of the city of Grand Rapids and ask them to increase their footprint to include Hill City,” said Lathrop. “They would appoint somebody from our area to their board and through their accounting they would make sure that whatever money was collected from the city of Hill City would be spent back toward promoting Hill City.”
Hill City would then become a part of the Grand Rapids VCB.
“I’m very passionate about this,” said Lathrop. “In order for our city to grow and prosper we need to have people who are believing in our city that want to advertise it.”
“Do we budget for the city to have a marketing plan?” asked Lathrop. “We should have a chamber of commerce, we should have a CTB (convention and tourism bureau).”
A decision is needed by Oct. 1. “At some point we need to know which direction we are going because we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Lathrop continued.
With more discussion, Lathrop said it didn’t necessarily have to be Grand Rapids, it was just the easiest example. Benson said, “We would have to keep a watch on that because we are the ‘lost cousin’ sometimes.”
“It sounds like we would need to follow a process of starting a new ctb that is funded by this lodging tax,” said Lathrop.
Other business
The Park Improvement Committee met recently to discuss other funding options for the park project being that the application for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was denied.
Meyer will get more information together and present it to the council at the next regular meeting.
Lathrop presented some proposals in regard to council pay for discussion. It was decided to add this to the next council work session agenda.
It has been brought to the attention of the council that the contractor performing the task of cleaning city hall and the community room does not have insurance. The council has three choices: have the contractor provide insurance, put the contractor on payroll or find someone who carries insurance.
It was decided to see if the current cleaner is interested in purchasing his or her own insurance and bringing information to the next council meeting.
Council member Lin Benson talked about the progress at the community garden. Benson said that the garden has been planted, there is a sign coming and because someone stole the hardware for a shed, new hardware had to be bought.
Placement of a gazebo to be constructed on the site was also discussed.
The city also received a complaint from a resident about property deeded to the city in 1927. A triangular piece of that property, known as the “sugar bowl,” had been in disarray for quite some time. It has been cleared and maintained by Kingsley. The citizen said Kingsley is “taking property over.” There are some options according to Lathrop. The city attorney said there are some options such as vacate the property or lease the property.
It was suggested to use the piece of property as a dog park but after a walk-through, it doesn’t seem like a good idea. The city will continue to look for the “perfect spot for a dog park,” said Lathrop.
Benson said, “From what I understand from the history, when this first came up, permission was asked to clean it up and maintain it.”
“I walk that road all the time and I have seen how it has been cleaned up and continues to be cleaned up. If we have authority to lease it for X amount, wouldn’t that make more sense?” said Benson.
There must be a council vote to allow or not allow. Lathrop went over suggestions for the city attorney.
The council will continue to work with the attorney to find the best option as far as a lease agreement on the property.
At the end of the meeting, Lathrop signed a proclamation recognizing National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Bereaved parents around the world remember their children annually on Oct. 15 with a candle lighting at 7 p.m.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found at its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council will be July 26 at 6 p.m. with a work session beginning at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.