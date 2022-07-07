Hill City’s newest officer Jordan Zempel was introduced to the Hill City City Council at its meeting June 28.
Zempel is a certified Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer. The CIT program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals. Zempel told the council how de-escalating can be a useful step in law enforcement. “We don’t know what that person may be dealing with in their life,” he said. “We don’t have to go straight to the hammer every time.” Zempel has four years of experience with a South Dakota police department.
The Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson was also in attendance to introduce himself. He has been in the community for 11 years and has spent eight years as a math teacher in the school. Johnson began superintendent duties July 1. “I just wanted to come in and introduce myself, the school and community have always had a pretty good relationship,” said Johnson. Mayor Sean Lathrop said, “It’s nice to see local talents being tapped.”
Lift stations
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, submitted a proposal from Quality Flow Systems, Inc. for replacement pumps and control panels for the lift stations. The company offered quotes for three lift stations separately and one quote for the entire operation. Any project the city has bids submitted for that is over $50,000 needs more than one quote. This particular project, when broken into three lift stations falls under the $50,000 (Mickey Mouse (Quadna area) lift station $28,830, Lodge lift station $18,260 and lift station 2 $18,840) but has a total price of $$60,000 for all three. It was recommended Casper get another quote.
Political forum
Council member Dan Kingsley suggested the city hold a political forum for election candidates. There are three people running for county commissioner from the area. “It might be a good idea to hear - as a group - from them,” said Kingsley. It was proposed to hold the forum at the school. Johnson will work on checking availability of the facility either July 26 or July 27. After that, invitations will be sent out to candidates.
Other business
Council pay will be on the agenda for the July 12 meeting with updated numbers from clerk Tami Meyer. Any changes would take effect in January.
Lathrop made “about nine million phone calls,” and after three months of trying, the city had an Air Force flyover with two F-16s from the Bulldogs of the 148th Fighter Wing of Duluth at the 4th of July celebration. With donations and volunteers, there was no cost for people to use the bounce houses. Moose Willow Sportsman Club’s donation of $1,000 for the 4th of July was inadvertently missed on the event flyer.
Casper talked to the council about a community tire recycling site. Casper has received one bid but will get quotes from some others and get back to the council with that information.
The rustic camper cabin at the Hill City Campground has items to be addressed. The Minnesota Department of Health sent a message to the city that the walls in the cabin must be finished. Minnesota code requires studs, joists and rafters be properly finished. An amount of $450 was approved to purchase materials to finish the cabin to code.
A work session was held prior to the regular meeting where the council discussed the Aitkin County Economic Development Grant program. The city will apply for two grants in the amount of $20,000 each. If awarded, one grant will be for the water tower project and the other will go toward the playground project.
The city received an email concerning the new location of the recycling dumpsters. A request was made of the city to lock and unlock the area on a daily basis. After some discussion, the city decided to recommend the person contact the township. The city employees do not have enough staff hours to cover this area and the time it would take to perform clean-up tasks if people decided to leave recycling items at the locked gate.
The Hill City area first responders have been donating time. It was approved to pay the responders $10 per call. Lathrop said “With gas prices the way they are, it is well within the budget (to compensate them).”
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found at its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next meeting of the council will be July 12 at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Community Room, 125 Lake Ave., Hill City.
