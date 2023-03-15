Troy Holcomb from the DNR Forestry division visited the Aitkin City Council on behalf of the tree board during a regular meeting held on March 6.
“(I) just wanted to take some time to give the council an update on some of the good work that city staff and tree board has been doing the last couple years,” said Holcomb.
Holcomb noted that the tree board helped celebrate its first Arbor Day celebration in 2019 at the city park, which enabled the city to become an official Tree City USA. An article by the Arbor Day Foundation said that there are four different criteria that a city needs to meet to become part of the program. Those are:
• Maintaining a tree board or department
• Having a community tree ordinance
• Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
• Celebrating Arbor Day
“The city has a tree ordinance that was established in 2019,” added Holcomb.
The tree board has worked on other projects, including a living snow fence on Bunker Hill Drive and an emerald ash borer survey.
Emerald Ash Borer
The emerald ash borer insect has already decimated ash tree populations in other parts of the country.
“What’s the closest town that’s been infested?” asked Mayor Megan Workman. “We’re pretty much getting surrounded,” replied Holcomb.
The city of Aitkin is getting ready for the ash borer’s arrival.
“Recently, the city was awarded a grant from the DNR and the Environmental Natural Resource Trust Fund to help the city prepare its community forest for the arrival of ash borer,” said Holcomb. “It was a $57,000 grant and with that money, the city hired a contractor to complete a public tree inventory and development a management plan.”
“We’re going to select poor quality, older ash trees that are within right of ways and public parks and remove those and replace them with other suitable species to try to diversify the tree canopy makeup of the city trees,” explained Holcomb.
The inventory showed the complete list of trees, not just ash.
“There are 12,053 public trees in Aitkin,” said Holcomb. “They provide a value of about $30,000 annually. And when I say value, I mean things like sucking up water before it ends up in the sanitary sewer, preventing erosion and sedimentation into waterways, capturing greenhouse gases, reducing home heating costs, (increasing) property values, things like that.”
“Trees, they’re easily overlooked but they are pretty valuable,” added Holcomb.
As for Aitkin’s trees, Holcomb said, “our species are generally pretty diverse but a few too many Borough and too many maple species.”
Bonding Request
A bridge across Ripple River or a new drainage system on Bunker Hill Drive are two project choices to send into a bonding request to Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Both proposals can be submitted but must be ranked first and second priority.
As for Bunker Hill Drive, Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko said that “the drainage out there has been an issue … Basically, the storm sewer system is failing out there.”
The Ripple River bridge project connects the trail system at Aitkin City Park.
“I don’t think right now there is any handicapped access to the trail, besides the fact the trail is not wide enough,” said council member Kathy Galliger. The proposal will be submitted as ADA (American Disabilities Act) trail access.
The council voted to pursue the park project as the first priority and the Bunker Hill Drive project as a second priority. The motion passed with all attending council members voting yes. Not in attendance were City Administrator Mike Skrbich and council member Chris Dotzler.
Transportation
The intersection between Minnesota Avenue and First Street Southwest has been examined for safety concerns. This crosswalk leads walkers to and from Aitkin City Park, the baseball fields and the pickleball court. A pilot project will be launched in the spring to help improve safety.
“The plan, I believe, is all approved,” said Henke. A press release will be sent out in the future.
Other Business
Insurance agent Bob Cummings discussed the city’s insurance and workers’ compensation renewal and noted that the city receives around a 10% discount for non-smoking employees.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Library. Previous minutes can be viewed online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
