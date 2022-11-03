A work session to discuss city engineer request for proposals was held prior to the Hill City City Council regular meeting Oct. 25.
The council was also going to discuss the city’s water plant and a possible installation of a reverse osmosis system but that was put on hold until a city engineer has been decided on to assist in that project.
Clerk Tami Meyer said that after the Request For Proposals (RFP) from city engineers was put out, 11 people requested more information and eight proposals had been submitted to the city.
Councilwoman Lin Benson called references submitted with the proposals and shared that information with the rest of the council. Mayor Sean Lathrop said that he would like an “all-encompassing proposal, no nickel and diming.”
Councilman Dave Lange said he would like some time to get feedback from others concerning those who had submitted proposals.
Councilman Dan Kingsley said that out of the eight submissions, at least three included mileage. The council discussed what their expectations were for a city engineer. A decision was made to investigate further using a checklist to get an “apples to apples” comparison. The council will review its findings on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
WASTE AND RECYCLING
Randy Ott from Waste Management and Steve Walter from Norland Environmental Service Inc. were in attendance at the regular meeting to discuss costs of waste removal and recycling services for the city. The council decided to send out a RFP for these services.
LOST AND FOUND DOGS
Dog pound questions was next on the agenda. A resident had asked Lathrop, “What happens when you take a dog to the pound?” Public Safety Director Ron Saxton answered the question and said once the dog has been acquired by the city it is taken to either Grand Rapids Police Department or Aitkin Police Department. “Aitkin Police Department will not put down dogs without a court order,” noted Saxton.
There is a cost to the city which is recouped when the owner comes forward to retrieve their pet. As of now, the owners are not ticketed.
Because so many pet owners in the city have not licensed their dog, it’s at times more difficult to locate the owner if the dog is “found.” Dog owners can license their animal at city hall.
Safety concerns regarding not only the animal but those who may come in contact with the animal were discussed by the council. Moving forward, the city will enforce dog licensing requirements.
LET’S PLAY
Bids for the old playground equipment posted on the city’s Facebook site were awarded. The winning bidders were notified and they have until Monday, Nov. 7 to pick up the equipment or it will go to the next highest bidder.
Saxton then gave an update on Police Officer Erik Skahl who was involved in a car crash. (See story on page 1.)
A budget meeting was set for Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting of the council is Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.