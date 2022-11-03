Steve Walter

Steve Walter, Norland Environmental Service Inc.

A work session to discuss city engineer request for proposals was held prior to the Hill City City Council regular meeting Oct. 25. 

The council was also going to discuss the city’s water plant and a possible installation of a reverse osmosis system but that was put on hold until a city engineer has been decided on to assist in that project.

