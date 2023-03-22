Kristian Myers was the guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting held March 14 at the fire hall. Council member Sean Lathrop was absent.
Myers is the owner/agent at Woodland Insurance Services and talked to the council about the city insurance renewal and asked them to approve a liability waiver. “The good news is that the League (of Minnesota Cities) returned $2,355 in premiums last year. That equated to about 15% of your total premiums. As a mutual company basically owned by the cities, the overages/profits get returned to the members.”
He went on to talk about the city’s claims history. “It was a pretty good year (2022), we had one work comp claim and we had one lightning strike hit the lift station.”
“The bad news is rates are going up,” Meyers said. He anticipates about a $1,400 premium increase for 2023.
Members who get liability coverage through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust must complete the waiver form. If a member does not waive the statutory tort limits, an individual claimant could recover no more than $500,000 on any claim and $1,500,000 from all claimants for one incident. A tort is an act or omission that gives rise to injury or harm to another and amounts to a civil wrong for which courts impose liability according to www.mncourts.com.
Myers asked the council about the city’s deductible and if the council wanted to increase it from its current amount of $500 to save some money on the premium costs. He will get a quote put together for the council to review.
Hill City’s current liability limit is $500,000 (statutory liability). The council decided to not waive the monetary limits and keep the amount the same.
Public Works
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, gave the report for his department. Casper said the department worked with Bolton & Menk and put water bypasses in the Hill Lake Café and the Lutheran Church. A sewer line on Summit Avenue has been flushed and Casper
will work with Deputy Clerk Brandi Caverly on renewing the sewer permit.
Casper is back to work with a 30-lb. weight restriction due to a fall he suffered Jan. 25.
Fire
The month of February had 12 incident calls to the fire department and first responders which included crashes, vehicle rollovers, medical calls and smoke in a resident’s basement.
The Hill City Fire Department entered into contracts with the city and townships of Hill City to furnish fire protection to all properties within the town approved by the council.
Police
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton previously submitted the monthly police department report to the council.
Officer Jordan Zempel recently completed DARE training and has begun teaching in the Hill City Schools.
Police radios have been ordered which include programming, lapel mics and extra batteries. Saxton said it would take about six months for them to arrive.
The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will hold its annual banquet April 15.
Clerk
The city received a $150,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation. There were several projects listed in the approved grant application. Clerk Tami Meyer reported that she is working with Lisa Randall from Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) about how to use the funds. CEDA assists with economic and community development needs.
City hall will be closed March 22-24 while Meyer and Caverly attend Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Minnesota (MCFOA) annual conference in St. Cloud. The event is a training opportunity offering education and professional development with networking.
Mayor
Mayor Dave Lange talked about a The Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) meeting he attended and another coming up.
Juneteenth
Juneteenth, June 19, has been recognized as a federal holiday celebrating freedom from slavery in the U.S. Hill City approved Resolution 2023-3 that will establish the day as a paid city holiday with the closure of city offices. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Lange and Dan Revier, business representative of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49 designating Juneteenth as a paid holiday. This will go into effect Aug. 1 of this year.
Other business
Council member Lin Benson talked about the community garden. Most of the raised beds have been spoken for and she anticipates all being reserved soon. Benson mentioned that a picnic table or something to put produce/items to share with the community may be beneficial.
The expense reimbursement policy was discussed once again by the council. More clarification on expenses and amounts will be on the March 28 work session agenda along with parking issues and a Waste Management update.
Resolution #2023-4 part-time police PERA (Public Employees Retirement Association) was approved. Special consideration is given to employees who perform hazardous work and devote time/skills to protecting the property and personal safety of others. Lathrop is also a part-time police officer for the city and he will be accepted as a member of the Public Employees Police and Fire Plan.
Clean-up day for the city was set for May 19 and 20.
Upcoming Meetings
Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting.
