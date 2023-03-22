Hill City Fire Hall

The meeting of the Hill City City Council was held March 14 at the fire hall.

Kristian Myers was the guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting held March 14 at the fire hall. Council member Sean Lathrop was absent. 

Myers is the owner/agent at Woodland Insurance Services and talked to the council about the city insurance renewal and asked them to approve a liability waiver. “The good news is that the League (of Minnesota Cities) returned $2,355 in premiums last year. That equated to about 15% of your total premiums. As a mutual company basically owned by the cities, the overages/profits get returned to the members.”

