Janzen joins Aitkin City Council

Connie Janzen was sworn in by Mayor Megan Workman at the Jan. 3 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
Janzen replaces former council member Amanda Lowe, who ended her term early due to a disqualifying change of residence last year. Janzen’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
City administrator, Mike Skrbich, led a discussion about a new pay matrix for city employees. Two unions have expressed willingness to review the matrix as part of the city’s pay negotiations. The council worked with David Drown and Associates in 2021 about a pay study, but no action had been taken as of Jan. 3. All of the contracts run through the current year, Skrbich said.
PARKS COMMITTEE
Council member, Jason Henke, chair of the parks committee, gave an update on the status of the park project.
Henke walked on the site of the city’s new hockey rink and came to the conclusion that the east-west orientation remains the most appropriate.
Skrbich has had preliminary talks with Rice Lake and Nor-Son Construction companies, which are looking at the project with the intent of preparing bids.
Once there is an agreement about which contractor would work best, the committee can begin to get architects involved.
The footprint of the building is 32 feet by 70 feet; if the prices of materials change, the city will still have the basic price agreed upon, Skrbich said.
There was a discussion by council members about whether the bathrooms would be open all the time and would replace the portable toilets that are currently on site.
The committee has to make some decisions about the facilities; when they would be open, what the costs would be and so on. There are security cameras in the plan. There is potential to have an automatic locking mechanism for the building. Council members discussed bathroom facility design; Henke will look at the design and take council comments into consideration, as well as the city’s budget for the project.
CITY SALES TAX
Workman asked the council to consider different ways to generate revenue for the city besides property tax. Workman has been looking at how many total properties there are and how many are not non-profit. Skrbich pointed out that Aitkin is a regional hub in many senses, with a lot of buildings that are not on the tax rolls. Having a sales tax could be one way to overcome that lack of property tax.
Council members considered what makes a city a regional hub. Senior housing, airport, art center, DNR offices, highway access, tourism, forest and agriculture industries were mentioned.
A detailed description of five capital projects is needed to show that the city needs the tax. Those mentioned were to extend the Cuyuna Trails system, improve roads and infrastructure. Rep. Dale Lueck’s concern is that Aitkin may not be a regional hub.
The action item is to add a 1% sales tax for the city of Aitkin. This would give the city one way to control the levy in the future. The application to the state for establishing the tax would have to be done by the end of January, Skrbich said.
Henke made the resolution to approve the resolution to move forward with a 1% sales tax for the city of Aitkin. Council members approved unanimously.
