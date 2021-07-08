At the June 14 meeting of the county’s Natural Resources Advisory Committee, County Land Commissioner Rich Courtemanche spoke to committee members about how the land department apportions, or shares, its revenue from tax-forfeit lands.
The Aitkin County Land Department operates as an enterprise organization, Courtemanche said. Whatever profits the department has accrued in December are apportioned to the parks, schools, forestry, county and townships.
At the end of the yearly cycle, the account is zeroed out. Courtemanche showed committee members a graph of the department’s revenues, expenses and apportionment.
The money was apportioned as follows:
• County schools, $143,178
• County general fund, $143,178
• County Parks, $143, 178
• Reforestation, $214,766
• Memorial Forest, $107,854
• Townships, $71,588
This 40/40/20 proportion is specified by legislation. Memorial forests are permanent county forests in a trust and cannot be sold. The schools distribution is given to schools in districts where the money is generated. Some have zeroes because there were not profits generated there.
COUNTY TAX FORFEIT LAND AND TIMBER SALES
Out of 16 properties offered, eight were sold. The county made $64,800 at the auction. Remaining properties are available over the counter at the County Land Department office until Sept. 7.
The May 17 timber auction was held in person this year at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds. This is an example of one source of the money that gets apportioned by the land department.
Thirteen different loggers and logging companies bid on and were awarded tracts. Many more bid on tracts at the auction.
Results of the land and timber sales can be found here.
NEW CAMPGROUNDS CANCELLATION POLICY
County campgrounds are filling up, and with no one on site to remove reservation tags from sites, there has been no way to recoup lost revenue when guests fail to show up. Under the new policy, when guests with reservations cancel within three days of their intended visit, they will be committed and will forfeit their fees for one night. Staff visit each park 2-3 times per week during the season.
The general sentiment among committee members was that three-day notice with some forfeited fees for cancellation after that time was reasonable. The possibility of having campground hosts in the future was also discussed.
LLCC UPDATE
Long Lake Conservation Center’s new manager, Dave McMillan, reported that county employee Beth Haasken was hired as education coordinator for the center.
The 2021 LLCC budget was approved by the county board, so the center will be able to reopen.
Reservations have started coming in for Forkhorn camps, and 31 schools have made reservations for the 2021-2022 school year. Three new schools have tentatively booked in.
Dave and staff are still working on contacting schools and getting more reservations. They would like to have reservations from 40 schools.
The Long Lake Foundation also met on June 14; its board voted to contribute $11,500 to the LLCC manager’s salary. The foundation will also underwrite the expenses for ATV training that was offered at the center recently, as well as some scholarships for families who need help with attending ATV training.
“The foundation is recommitting itself to a new era” said Foundation Chair Bob Marcum. The foundation will be serving breakfast at the Aitkin County Fair this year, to raise money for LLCC scholarships.
PARKS AND TRAILS UPDATE
Campgrounds are bringing in significant revenue; in the year-to-date comparison for the past six years, the campgrounds brought in almost twice the total revenue in 2021 as in previous year.
The next NRAC meeting is planned for Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center dining hall.
