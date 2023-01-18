The new mayor for the city of Hill City, Dave Lange, called the Jan. 10 council meeting to order at 6 p.m.
District 5 Aitkin County Commissioner Michael Kearney was present at the meeting and introduced himself to the council. He said, “If there’s anything you guys need, I’m going to make myself available. I’m here for you guys.”
The oath of office was administered to council members and the mayor by Clerk Tami Meyer. Lin Benson returned from the previous council. Sean Lathrop, former mayor, returned as a council member. Two new council members are Scott Brenny and Tom Semler.
Hill City residents Gary and Brenda Daudt spoke to the council during the public forum about their Waste Management bill. Although the public forum is to address the council and not to have an interactive dialogue, the mayor and council did respond to the couple’s questions and concerns regarding the nearly doubled bill for trash removal services. Brenda asked that the council take another look at the ordinance regarding trash services.
When the previous contract expired the council received quotes from Waste Management and Norland Environmental Service Inc. which were approximately the same in rates. Because the city had signed a contract previously, the rates went unchanged for the duration of that contract. Changes in the economy and costs of fuel and supplies increasing rates have gone up considerably.
Department Reports
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, submitted his report to the council. Casper met with a pond specialist from Minnesota Rural Water to learn how to better the natural treatment of the sewer ponds.
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton submitted a report for the Hill City Police Department. The report stated that the school liaison contract has been completed and signed. Saxton will attend the Hill Lake Township meeting in January regarding a contract for police services for the township. He expects a final decision by March.
Officer Jordan Zempel will attend DARE training. Some funding was provided for this training from the NEMOJT (Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training) through a Talent Development Program.
Officer Erik Skahl plans to return to duty Jan. 24 pending doctor approval. The full-time officer was injured in an automobile crash on Oct. 21 while he was off-duty.
Meyer’s report said 2023 camping reservations have started coming in and the 4th of July is booked for recreational vehicles.
Annual Designations
Benson was designated as acting mayor in the event Lange is unavailable.
Official designations: depository, Woodland Bank; newspaper, Aitkin Age; city attorney, Brad Person; city engineer, Bolton & Menk Inc.; auditor, Clasen & Schiessl CPS’s Ltd. Mileage will be reimbursed at the federal rate.
Commissioner appointments: administration and public safety, Lange; water/sewer, Benson and alternate, Semler; streets, Semler and alternate, Brenny; park/recreation, Lathrop and alternate, Benson; maintenance and airport, Brenny.
Committee appointments: facilities/equipment, Lathrop; land use/zoning, Lange and Semler; park committee, Brenny; special events, Lathrop; ex-officio member of the Fire Relief Association, Semler.
Meeting dates will remain the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the community room at city hall and a second meeting the fourth Tuesday as needed to handle city business.
Other Business
The new playground equipment ordered in 2022 delivery date will be later than expected. It should be delivered around the second week in February. Meyer will order one 41-foot storage container to house the equipment until it can be placed at the park.
Lathrop has been approached by some residents with concerns about parking on city streets and ordinances pertaining to that. Lathrop spoke about the parking/car situation at a couple locations in town including the Hill Lake Manor apartment building. Saxton will reach out to the Executive Director Aitkin County Housing Redevelopment Authority Teresa Smude and report back to the council. The council also discussed a potentially dangerous wood pile near the side of the road.
Saxton said that the landline phone at the fire hall is not used and could be disconnected. The Hill City Police Department Facebook page said, “Due to our unique department and to provide better service to our citizens we are changing our non-emergency phone number, we are not getting rid of the old one right now but if you need to reach a city officer, please call 218-670-5492. This number will ring all three of the phones attached to the officers working. Keep in mind we do not work 24 hours a day so there may be a delay in getting back to you. If no one answers please leave a message and we can check it. The other nice thing is we can check messages from anywhere.”
The council decided that it would not approve the use of the community room for overnight events.
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council will be Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. with a work session at 5 p.m.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
