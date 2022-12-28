The Aitkin School Board meeting held Dec. 19 began with a Truth in Taxation presentation. “Tonight’s hearing is to discuss the levy. There are three main categories that we have to talk about,” said Aitkin School’s Business Manager Heather Hipp. The categories are: the payable 2023 levy, the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget (runs July to June for ISD1) and allowing time for public comment.
The board approved the 2022 payable 2023 Levy certification in the total amount of $2,694,239.57. Chair Noel Bailey attended virtually and board member Joe Ryan was absent.
BOARD MEMBERS RECOGNIZED
Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter acknowledged the board members stepping aside. Dennis Hasskamp had 25 plus years of service to the district and board. Kevin Hoge has been on board for 16 years, Jeremy Janzen for eight years and Noel Bailey has been involved with the board for four years and involved with the district for most of his life as a student, then
as a teacher/coach and then a school board member, Cindi Hills has been on the board for eight years. The above outgoing board members were presented with plaques in recognition of their service to the Aitkin School District.
Hills expressed appreciation to the other board members, “I have enjoyed working with all of you.”
BOARD MEMBER PAY
The year 2013 was the last time board member pay was raised. It was raised from $185 to $220 per month. Hoge said that with more meetings (work sessions, etc.) now and time involved, “I’d like to increase the pay by $30 per month.” Hipp added, “The extra pay right now for any out-of-district meetings is $10 an hour. Minimum wage is $10.59 so we should increase that to something higher than $10 to have our policy match the federal law.” A motion was made to increase the pay by $30 per month for each position. The motion passed with Houser abstaining and board member Brian Leitinger voting against the motion.
As far as out-of-district meetings, the board decided to set the hourly out-of-district rate of pay to $12 per hour with Houser abstaining and Leitinger voting against.
SUPERINTENDENT EVALUATION
A recent evaluation was conducted of the superintendent. Hills summarized the comments and presented the information in a closed session previously to the board. “He (Stifter) scored just a twitch under an average of four out of five. From the board’s perspective you are definitely performing at a high level,” Hills said.
MAY SPECIAL ELECTION
The location for the special election to be held some time in May will be Journey North Community Church, 810 Second St. NW, Aitkin. The special election is to fill Leitinger’s temporary board position. Those who would like to be considered should file a declaration of candidacy 90 days in advance of the election.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Speaking about the weather the previous week and the fact that many people didn’t have electricity at the time, Stifter talked about the decision made to open the school as a warming center. In regard to the e-learning days, “I understand the challenges with last minute notices, things change rapidly and weather doesn’t always hold true,” said Stifter. “I do my best to try and make that call as early as possible. Thanks to the parents and families for being understanding.”
Janzen asked, “Why wasn’t Thursday considered a ‘snow day’ instead of an e-learning day, especially with so many in the district without power?” Stifter responded, “I made that decision on Wednesday night for Thursday, not as many people were without power. I think our staff was understanding that some kids just didn’t have power.”
CURRICULUM REVIEW UPDATE
A Social Emotional Learning (SEL) group meeting was held at the end of November. Stifter said, “How do we determine if what we’re doing is working? We talked about different curriculums and ‘hot button’ topics as far as SEL is concerned.” Houser said that recently she has had some families reach out to her concerning bullying. “In the SEL program, is bullying being addressed?” Stifter responded, “Yes.” Houser said bullying “is a very serious problem here.”
“That’s the challenge,” said Stifter. With social media, “It’s all the time, it never ends and sometimes it starts with social media,” said Stifter. Discussion was had about bullying and the various ways it can occur. Houser concluded the discussion with, “We are going to have to address it and deal with it.”
BOARD POSITION
Aitkin Public Schools board has had a recent resignation and will be accepting applications to temporarily fill the vacant school board position.
The person would serve until May when a special election will be held to fill the position. The school board will appoint someone from those that apply at the Monday, Jan. 9 board meeting.
Go to the school web site or our Facebook page for the application and more information. Contact Stifter at 218-927-7100 or dstifter@isd1.org for more information.
OTHER BUSINESS
The following extra-curricular assignments were approved: Sharaya Pearson, girls basketball C-squad; Rocco DiPaolo, junior high wrestling co-coach and Jason Oestreich, junior high wrestling co-coach.
Gary Blake was approved for the position of ECFE educator. The following resignations were accepted: Nataly Lochner, ECFE, Kids Club, Community Ed and Nathan Rom, junior high wrestling coach.
Rippleside Elementary School Principal Andy Dokken and Aitkin High School Principal Lisa DeMars gave their reports to the board. They talked about the holiday performances, student councils and more. DeMars also talked holiday fundraisers with proceeds going to local organizations.
Monday, Jan. 9 will be the next regular meeting of the school board at 6:30 p.m. at the Aitkin High School media center (community comments at 6 p.m.).
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/schoolboard.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM2J--Y3Ob4.
