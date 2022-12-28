Outgoing Aitkin School Board members 2022

Outgoing Aitkin School Board members were recognized at a meeting held Dec. 19. Pictured, from left: Jeremy Janzen, Cindi Hills, Kevin Hoge, Noel Bailey (virtually) and Dennis Hasskamp.

 ISD1

The Aitkin School Board meeting held Dec. 19 began with a Truth in Taxation presentation. “Tonight’s hearing is to discuss the levy. There are three main categories that we have to talk about,” said Aitkin School’s Business Manager Heather Hipp. The categories are: the payable 2023 levy, the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget (runs July to June for ISD1) and allowing time for public comment.

The board approved the 2022 payable 2023 Levy certification in the total amount of $2,694,239.57. Chair Noel Bailey attended virtually and board member Joe Ryan was absent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.