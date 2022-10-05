Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Photo

Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers gave an update to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Sept. 27 which included information about a Tractor Supply Company store planning to go into the former Shopko building. 

During the 2022 strategic plan update, Jeffers talked about projects to invoke change with tourism, improving broadband and housing initiatives. “A lot of things are happening with broadband, the McGrath project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023,” said Jeffers. 

