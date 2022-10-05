Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers gave an update to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Sept. 27 which included information about a Tractor Supply Company store planning to go into the former Shopko building.
During the 2022 strategic plan update, Jeffers talked about projects to invoke change with tourism, improving broadband and housing initiatives. “A lot of things are happening with broadband, the McGrath project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023,” said Jeffers.
“There are wonderful things happening in McGregor and downtown Aitkin to attract people to our communities.” Commissioner Mark Wedel added, “We had a recent event in Aitkin where there were 400-500 people downtown (the Harvest Moon Brewfest).”
Jeffers said Economic Development (ED) has been working on housing issues with “some organizations and developers in Aitkin, McGregor and Tamarack. It’s going to take everyone to be involved.”
A contest to identify four river trails with the community naming those trails is being planned.
Grants awarded through the community grant program: $10,500 to the city of Tamarack, $3,626 to Rides for Life, the city of McGregor/McGregor Chamber of Commerce $12,500, $4,402 went to the South Aitkin First Responders and $3,441 went to Aitkin County Search and Rescue.
Wedel asked about progress with the Shopko building and Tractor Supply Company. Jeffers said paperwork had been signed and Tractor Supply planned on going in the building by December. “It’s going to be a tremendous boost,” said Wedel, “a boost to employment and economic attraction to Aitkin.”
CAPITAL ROAD IMPROVEMENT PLAN
Aitkin County Engineer John Welle presented a resolution to award contract 20228 to Marvin Tretter, Inc., Pierz. The contract is for a 10-foot wide bike trail through the City Tank Trail property.
Welle presented the board with a 2023-2027 Capital Road Improvement Plan, “Each year we update the five-year plan.” Welle identified areas of roadways needing improvement in five construction categories: highway safety improvement, bridge replacement, pavement resurfacing/shoulder widening/culvert replacements, gravel road reconstruction to paved road standards and gravel road improvements. Welle provided funding information and ages of area roads and bridges.
Projects for 2023 include a major reconstruct of Hwys. 169 and 210 from Aitkin to north of Hassman (see www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/aitkin-hassman/index.html). Eleven miles of road surface will be reconstructed with a stronger, concrete overlay material according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDoT). Shoulders will be widened and drainage will be repaired/replaced.
LAND SALE
Aitkin County Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson asked the board to set a date of Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. for a tax-forfeited land sale. Thirteen properties are available in the county. Thompson said, “We are not anticipating a land sale in June 2023 but probably in December of 2023.” After the board approved the request, discussion included getting the word out to interested parties.
BUDGET
The board received several budget presentations over the past two months outlining the details of each budget. The budget committee recommended a 5.68% levy increase in the amount of $16,945,046 payable for 2023. Wedel acknowledged Napstad and Commissioner Ann Marcotte for serving on the intensive budget committee. The board passed it unanimously. “That lowers Aitkin County’s tax rate from 2022 from approximately 47.4% down to a 2023 tax rate of approximately 34.14%,” said Napstad. “That’s amazing,” said Niemi. A Truth in Taxation hearing was set for Dec. 13 at 6:05 p.m.
ADMINISTRATOR
County Administrator Jessica Seibert attended a fall policy conference and general government meetings. At a work group to discuss housing/workforce housing and workforce priorities, Seibert said, “Every county is struggling with retaining and finding employees, not just within the county but the private sector businesses also.”
Seibert talked about the Jobs Empowerment Training Interactive Career Fair held recently. She said it seemed one of the favorite booths at the event was Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida and a jailer who brought handcuffs and a breathalyzer, an orange jumpsuit and other related items. There was also a veterinary clinic booth with a tortoise walking around and some cooking demonstrations by chefs. “It was a really neat idea and well-attended event,” she said.
COMMITTEES
Commissioners then gave committee updates. Napstad attended an Aquatic Invasive Species Committee meeting and told the board a decontamination unit had been stolen. “It’s about $15,000 to replace and the investigation has not been successful,” he said.
Wedel said MCIT reimbursements received in the amount of $191,016 so far for damage to the fairgrounds during a storm. Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) is a joint powers entity made up of counties and associated public entities that pool resources to provide property, casualty and workers’ compensation coverage to members.
“A school crossing speed saturation was held last Thursday,” said Wedel, “They had 21 stops for speed from mostly local residents.” Some of those stopped said that they were not aware it was a reduced speed zone when the lights were flashing.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners Don Niemi and Laurie Westerlund submitted a draft priorities worksheet for Minnesota Rural Counties Legislative Policy Positions 2022. Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson presented information to the board about a recently reached settlement with the AFSCME Courthouse union. The union represents approximately 48 positions in nine departments. The wage settlement is consistent with prior settlements necessary for pay equity reporting compliance.
The meeting was then closed for labor negotiations strategy discussion.
The next meeting of the Aitkin County Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11. Meeting agendas and minutes can be found at www.co.aitkin.mn.us/board-Minutes/2022/2022-board-meeting-dates.php.
