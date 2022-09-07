The Hill City City Council held several meetings on Aug. 30 beginning with a work session that included discussion about a chamber of commerce.
PROMOTING THE CITY
The council and local business owner Anita Sonaglia discussed the pros and cons of trying to form a new chamber of commerce for promotion of the city.
A motion to repeal the lodging tax ordinances was passed four to one at a public hearing before the regular meeting with council member Dave Lange voting no.
Mayor Sean Lathrop asked if it made sense to combine with the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, “Hill City has a lot to offer. We need to make sure that we’re not dying because we don’t get that message out.”
It was suggested to use the city of Hill City Facebook page to promote the city year-round. That would mean extra time for city employees to maintain the site. “I agree that the city can market itself,” said Council Member Dan Kingsley. “On the flip side of it, I am not in favor of adding more personnel to city hall or time to city hall so how do we do that without putting more burden on the limited resources we already have?”
“I think we still need to have a volunteer base that’s interested in promoting the area,” Kingsley continued. “To promote the area in the most effective way is what we are looking at doing.”
A separate tourism committee that could work in accordance with the events committee was discussed along with other ideas like advertising on a billboard.
The council will discuss more at a future meeting.
FOOD/BEVERAGE SALES TAX
A citywide sales tax on food and beverage sales was considered. The funds for a tax of this nature would be used for public safety, parks, recreational updates and expenses. The city would need approval from the legislature to go forward with putting this on a citizen election ballot.
Lathrop and Meyer have made a “wish list” for the city which includes things such as the paving of some of the gravel roads, more cabins at the park that this tax could help fund.
The tax would be on prepared food and beverages not grocery related items and the council decided to not move forward with it and will keep it on the back burner as an option.
CITY AUDIT
The city was presented with its annual audit from Susan Schiessl, a partner with Justin, Clasen and Company, Ltd.
Schiessl provided handouts which included a 2021 year-end financial summary. Payroll was the largest expense for the city. Schiessl told the council they must be diligent concerning budgets and gave a list of recommendations.
WATER TOWER
The painting and logo placement on the water tower has been completed.
The water tower project is expected to be completed the week of Sept. 12 and a meeting with rural water will need to be scheduled to go over the manganese issue.
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton was granted permission to park a forfeited vehicle that is for sale by the city. The vehicle is a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Cummins Dually with 238,275 miles and it will be parked at a location with good visibility for those driving by.
ROUNDABOUT
Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwys. US 169 and MN 200 is scheduled to begin in May 2025.
A letter from the Minnesota Department of Transportation expressed interest in whether the city had any facilities within the area and requested copies of affected easements. A questionnaire was submitted to the city for completion.
A request for proposals from engineers concerning possibly moving a sewer line in the area was discussed and a note made to keep in mind for the future council(s).
The city will reach out to Aitkin County concerning easements in the proposed area.
OTHER BUSINESS
A decision will be made regarding the playground equipment at the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting.
Resident Amanda Goodrich has requested an area of property near hers to be vacated to her. Notifications will be sent to neighboring property owners.
A second reading was performed for Ordinance #141 adding shipping and storage containers to the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances. A question was asked about some residents’ sheds/storage containers being grandfathered in. Meyer will follow-up with the city attorney. A public hearing will be held prior to the Sept. 13 meeting.
An outdoor bulletin board for the airport will be put on the agenda for Sept. 13.
A contract for Cenex Northern Star Cooperative Services was approved at the proposed amount of $1.94 per gallon of propane for the 2022-2023 heating season. The estimated gallons necessary for the city are 7,000.
A disability benefit for the Hill City police officers was passed. As a Public Employment Relations Act (PERA) member, the individual contributes a percentage of every paycheck in exchange for a lifetime defined benefit payment or pension at retirement. PERA also provides life, survivor and disability benefits.
The cleaning of city hall will be performed weekly. The council decided that it would be most cost effective for the contracted individual to clean weekly for the remainder of the year especially with the recently updated flooring.
A Personnel Committee meeting was held after the regular meeting to discuss employee reviews.
SPECIAL MEETING AUG. 23
A discussion about the Hill City Police Department was had at a special meeting of the council Aug. 23.
The meeting was to determine where the city wants to go with the department.
If the department keeps staffing as it currently is, there will be a budget shortfall of approximately $13,526. The council talked about how to balance that budget.
Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson was present to talk about a police presence at the school. Officers Skahl and Saxton have connected with students over the past year.
Sonaglia was also present at this meeting and spoke about issues at her businesses and said the police department has been a great help.
Saxton presented three options for the department budget. Option one was to hire Skahl 40 hours per week and still have part-time officers; option two was to have two full-time officers and minimal part-time officers and option three suggested having two full-time officers.
The city deliberated about how many officers the city wants, budget numbers and if they can have a 40-hour person because of the union mediation from the past police chief. The consensus of the council was they would like to see the city have two full-time officers but want to have information on medical insurance, retirement and other benefits.
A preliminary budget was discussed for the upcoming year. Proposals will be sent out for a city engineer. Some things the council suggested adding to the budget were: cellphone reimbursement, paying Saxton for his computers and information technology work, seal coating the streets and replacing the main sewer line.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. with a public hearing and work session at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.