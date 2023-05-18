LLCC champions nature-based bill

Directors from Minnesota’s Outdoor School, including Dave McMillan from Long Lake Conservation Center, dropped the “yellow jacket” of the Outdoor School For All Minnesota bill last week, officially introducing it into the Senate. Also pictured are Pete Smerud from Wolf Ridge, Colleen Foehrenbacher from Eagle Bluff and Lindsay Bjorkland from Deep Portage.
Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC) announced its participation and support of the development of the Minnesota Outdoor School For All bill.
LLCC Manager Dave McMillan is a leader within the Outdoor School for All Minnesota coalition which introduced the bill last week in the Minnesota legislature. The bill, which was co-authored by Rep. Kristi Pursell and Sen. Grant Hauschild would fully fund a three-day, two-night immersive nature experience for every fourth-eighth grade student in Minnesota. The goal is for the bill to be considered as part of the May 2024 Supplemental Budget Session.
Due to geographic, socioeconomic and cultural barriers, not every student has the same opportunity to experience the wonders of nature. One of the main focuses of this bill is to remove these barriers, allowing access for every student.
“Every Minnesotan, no matter our age, has a right to learn, hunt, fish, explore and enjoy the nature that surrounds us and makes us the state we are,” said Rep. Pursell. “Our young people deserve to learn to carry on that rich tradition – and by making Outdoor School available to all, we have a chance to pass on that legacy.”
The latest educational research strongly suggests students who have the opportunity to experience nature have higher academic achievement and suffer from anxiety and mental illness at a lower rate. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the typical Minnesota student spends an average of seven hours of screen time but less than 10 minutes of outdoor activity each day. Only 30% of Minnesota students are able to access Outdoor School and children of color and low-income families are less likely to have access to the outdoors and its benefits.
The legislation is being championed by Outdoor School For All Minnesota – a coalition of the state’s five accredited, overnight Outdoor Schools. This coalition consists of Long Lake, Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack, Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro, Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center in Sandstone and Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland.
