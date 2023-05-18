LLCC champions nature-based bill

Directors from Minnesota’s Outdoor School, including Dave McMillan from Long Lake Conservation Center, dropped the “yellow jacket” of the Outdoor School For All Minnesota bill last week, officially introducing it into the Senate. Also pictured are Pete Smerud from Wolf Ridge, Colleen Foehrenbacher from Eagle Bluff and Lindsay Bjorkland from Deep Portage.

Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC) announced its participation and support of the development of the Minnesota Outdoor School For All bill.

LLCC Manager Dave McMillan is a leader within the Outdoor School for All Minnesota coalition which introduced the bill last week in the Minnesota legislature. The bill, which was co-authored by Rep. Kristi Pursell and Sen. Grant Hauschild would fully fund a three-day, two-night immersive nature experience for every fourth-eighth grade student in Minnesota. The goal is for the bill to be considered as part of the May 2024 Supplemental Budget Session.

