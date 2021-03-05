The Aitkin County Board gave Long Lake Conservation Center the go-ahead to hire a new full-time manager Feb. 23, as the outdoor education facility moves toward a full reopening in the fall of 2021.
LLCC was the first outdoor education/environmental education center in the state. It was originally opened as an environmental training site in 1963 and had been open continuously since – until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations last spring.
Aitkin County Land Commissioner Rich Courtemanche said last week that the county would immediately begin advertising for the position.
Right now, LLCC is working with limited staff due to the pandemic after head educator Courtney Dowell left last year. The education center has been essentially mothballed for most of the last year.
However, Courtemanche said that they have received a large, positive response from schools in terms of visits being scheduled starting this fall.
“I think this is the time,” said Courtemanche at the meeting. “We need someone to help us open up.”
Courtemanche clarified the next day that the position will be a business manager with marketing and grant writing experience, as well as potentially with education experience.
The position is full-time and he is hoping to have the position filled within the month.
“We’d like to have a great, large pool of talented people,” Courtemanche said.
The discussion of filling the position, however, did raise questions about the money lost over the last year. County Commissioner Brian Napstad raised the fact that LLCC does not always make money, and said that the county should have a reasonable expectation that LLCC should be an “asset” and make money.
In total, Courtemanche said that LLCC operated at a $296,000 loss for 2020 – but said most of that was related to the pandemic. Long Lake is in the process of changing its operating model as a result of the losses of the last year.
“Long Lake is an enterprise division of the county, which means it’s run as a business,” Courtemanche said after the meeting. He added that the other learning centers around the state aren’t run that way.
“We are a unique model,” he said. “It has some very strong positives, but it also makes it difficult.
“We will do our best to change our model to try and become profitable,” Courtemanche said.
Napstad reiterated at the meeting that if LLCC is a business, it should be treated as one.
“If we’re not breaking even in a couple of years, we should treat it like a business,” Napstad said.
In other action with the board:
• The board heard presentations from both American Peat Technology and Talon Metal regarding ongoing business in Aitkin County.
APT brought in Phil Steger, the founder of Brother Justus Whiskey Company, to speak on its new single-malt whiskey. The whiskey is created using a cold-peat process, the peat for which APT provides.
Talon Metal, meanwhile, took over the exploration of potential mining operations in Tamarack last year. Representative Jessica Johnson outlined that the company is still drilling for samples, and emphasized the company would take a “green” approach to mining nickel in that area.
• The board honored Terry Neff, the county’s environmental services director, who retired March 1 after more than 19 years of service with the county.
Neff started in 1995 as an assistant planning and zoning administrator and was promoted to his current position Oct. 2001.
“Terry has won about every award there is through the Minnesota Association of County Planning and Zoning Administrators (MACPZA),” said Aitkin County Board Chair Mark Wedel. “He’s a well-respected long-standing member of the MACPZA Board. He has been a mentor to many along the way, especially new members of MACPZA. He is known for his insight and exceptional knowledge of the profession – both new and seasoned members look up to him.”
• The vote to approve a new recycling contract with Waste Management out of Baxter was postponed, as the county did not receive the final contract back from the company by meeting time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.