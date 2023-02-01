A work session was held prior to the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council Jan. 24 to address parking and trash ordinances.
Parking Ordinance
After discussing parking on city streets at the last meeting, the council looked over the parking ordinances. There was discussion on calendar or winter parking. There have been some issues with vehicles not moving so that the maintenance crew can plow properly. There is also a concern about wood and other items being on the side of the road. There was discussion on parking in the front yard which isn’t much of a concern unless residents are going over the curb. How to enforce parking was also discussed, tickets and/or towing. The consensus of the council is to change the ordinance to have calendar/winter parking. City Clerk Tami Meyer will bring samples to the Tuesday, Feb. 28 work session.
Talking trash
The council heard from residents Gary and Brenda Daudt at the Jan. 10 meeting about a substantial increase in their Waste Management bill. Brenda had suggested that the council take another look at the city’s ordinance.
When the previous contract with Waste Management expired the council received quotes from Waste Management and Norland Environmental Service Inc. which were approximately the same in rates. Because the city had signed a contract previously, the rates went unchanged for the duration of that contract. Due to changes in the economy and costs of fuel and supplies, rates went up considerably.
The ordinance states that sanitation collection services are required by all residents, “Every person owning, managing, operating, leasing or renting any premises or any place where garbage or rubbish accumulates shall subscribe to a sanitation collection service.”
After some discussion, the council decided that there would be no change in the ordinance. Council member Sean Lathrop added that recycling is optional as of now.
Council member Lin Benson said that recycling correctly seems to be an issue. “There is a big recycling thing (container) that’s full, but it’s all in plastic bags. If it’s in a plastic bag, they throw it out, it can’t be in a plastic bag.” By putting recyclables in a plastic bag, it compromises the recyclables unless someone “digs” through it and sorts the items. Waste Management’s website (www.wm.com) shows three basic rules for successful recycling. Rule one: Recycle bottles, cans, paper and cardboard. Rule two: Keep food and liquid out of your recycling. Rule three: No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.
Playground equipment
New playground equipment was ordered last year and delivered. Lions Club members helped unload the equipment from the semi and transfer to the containers. The items will be stored until installation sometime potentially in May, the city is looking for volunteers to assist.
Police Officer PTO
The council approved adjusting the current Paid Time Off (PTO) accrual rate for police officers effective immediately. After comparing current policies to neighboring agencies, the full-time first-year officers will go from 1.53 hours per pay period to 4.62 hours ppp with amounts increasing as years increase.
Engineer’s Report and Airport CIP
Andrew Beadell, Bolton & Menk, the city’s engineer, presented a report to the council.
Beadell spoke about the transition from the previous engineer and the work being done.
A meeting was set for Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. at the community room to go over the SEH Engineering CIP draft with the new company.
The engineer’s report included information about funding for a Hill City Airport Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The report said after meeting with city staff and the mayor to discuss priorities, the engineer contacted MnDOT (Minnesota Department of Transportation) Aeronautics to gather information on the process to get the airport available for state funding. The engineer said, “The city needs to adopt a CIP for the airport and get the information into the MnDOT CIP system.” Feb. 1 was the deadline to get the CIP turned in to be considered for state funding in state fiscal year 2024.
Four projects are included on the CIP: culvert rehabilitation, airport fence, equipment purchase and the arrival/departure building. The council adopted the airport CIP and should know sometime in mid-summer if the funding was approved.
“Historically, the funding has been 80% by the state and 20% local. In the last couple projects we have done, it’s actually been 95% state and 5% local. It’s very fruitful funding,” said Beadell.
Other business
Meyer created a form to be filled out by council members for meeting pay and training/expense reimbursements. These will be turned in monthly to Meyer.
The council has started preparing for the city’s next July 4 celebration.
Lathrop told the council that the Events and Recreation Committee discussed the time and expense that goes into the creation of the city’s buttons for the 4th of July. The committee searched online, “For about 20% of the price, we could buy the buttons already put together, unfortunately it would come out to be above the $400 allotment.” The city will purchase the buttons after a design has been decided. Lathrop said all of the button money is recovered by the city with the sale of the buttons.
A contract with Adessa and the Beat was approved for the group to perform live musical entertainment at the July 4 city celebration.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 14.
