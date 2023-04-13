The McGregor City Council convened April 4 with an update on the new fire hall by McGregor Fire Department Training Officer Scott Turner and McGregor Fire Chief James Carr. 

Carr informed the council the fire department is expected to assume ownership of the new fire hall on April 30. He also requested approval for the fire department to sell old fire equipment on MinnBid or donate it to neighboring fire departments at the discretion of the fire chief. The council unanimously approved the request. Council member Elizabeth Eddy was absent.  

