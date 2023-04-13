The McGregor City Council convened April 4 with an update on the new fire hall by McGregor Fire Department Training Officer Scott Turner and McGregor Fire Chief James Carr.
Carr informed the council the fire department is expected to assume ownership of the new fire hall on April 30. He also requested approval for the fire department to sell old fire equipment on MinnBid or donate it to neighboring fire departments at the discretion of the fire chief. The council unanimously approved the request. Council member Elizabeth Eddy was absent.
Old business
Jeff Budnick, head of maintenance, informed the council the date of April 29 set previously by the council for the city’s clean-up day needed to be rescheduled due to Countryside Sanitation not being available. The new date of Saturday, May 20 was approved. Dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m.-noon at the McGregor Community Center. A notice will be sent to residents.
Sewer and Water
Budnick informed the council he ordered parts for the Mable Street lift station at a cost of $3,937.35 and MN Pump had completed the repairs. A bid in the amount of $7,900 from Nelson Sanitation to jet the city sewers was unanimously approved. Budnick thanked the council for allowing maintenance staff to attend the Minnesota Rural Water Association’s annual conference. Budnick explained an insurance claim payment in the amount of $18,367.84 has been received for water tower issues noted earlier this year. The council approved the replacement of a chemical feed pump in the well house at an estimated cost of $1,500.
Community Center
Budnick reported the refrigerator at the community center needs to be replaced. He will follow up.
Airport
Discussion took place on the status of the airport car, snow removal and other routine maintenance issues. The council approved a request by City Clerk Brittany Sorensen to transfer $7,300 from the general fund to the airport fund for the 2023 year.
Public Library
Budnick commented on a roof leak and the need for exterior cement board siding replacement at the library. Maintenance will follow up.
Fire Department, Fire Relief and
Ambulance
McGregor Area Ambulance Service Crew Chief Amanda Sample informed the council the ambulance department had a recent inspection. No deficiencies in paperwork were found. A few issues related to securing some fixtures in the ambulance rigs were noted.
Building permits
A building permit from Brandon Popp was approved for a new sign at Bartopp Properties Carwash.
Maintenance
Budnick reported on routine city and vehicle maintenance issues, including a request for installation of handicap door handle at the old fire hall.
Clerk’s Report
The council approved a donation for the fire department in memory of Gary Rongrud in the amount of $75 and a donation from the McGregor Lions Club for sign repair at the community center in the amount of $50.
The council approved a request to grant a temporary liquor license for the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce’s June 24 event.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.