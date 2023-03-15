The McGregor City Council was met with a host of guests, presentations and a full agenda on March 7.
First up was a fire hall update. McGregor Fire Chief, James Carr, reported the new fire hall project is nearing completion. Carr invited council members to visit the facility individually and welcomed them to hold future meetings there.
Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, noted electricians and plumbers are finalizing their work and Dean Masonry & Concrete has completed polishing the floors in the new facility. A slight leak and moisture issue is being addressed with another contractor. A walk-through with the project engineer will be held within the next week. Turner said the department members recently held a training session in the facility. The project remains slightly under budget. Turner said the department hopes to move the fire trucks into the building by late-March or early-April. A generator will be installed in May.
“This new facility is going to allow us to get current with best practices towards health and safety issues for firefighters,” explained Turner, who also expressed gratitude to the city council, “past and present,” for its support.
A dedication ceremony for the new fire hall will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. to coincide with the 43rd anniversary of the former fire station’s dedication. Open houses will also be provided in the future for the public.
Economic Development
Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator, Mark Jeffers, provided the council with an update on the county’s economic development goals and undertakings. Aitkin County Economic Development is currently focused on the following six priorities: promoting recreation and tourism; improving broadband; supporting child care; supporting career development; business retention, expansion and attraction and supporting housing initiatives.
Jeffers elaborated on each priority along with related grant opportunities available within the county. He specifically spoke about business, recreation and development grants available to all businesses within the county, which helps fund advertising, signage, consulting services and training in an effort to drive economic growth. Revitalization grants are available for small businesses, downtown areas and desired upgrades.
A $100,000 DEED grant is available to support, maintain and increase local child care providers in order to address child care shortages. This wide-ranging funding provides for educational opportunities, training, licensing fees and bringing facilities up to state standards.
“I am excited by all of the opportunities in our community,” concluded Jeffers. “I am impressed by the momentum that is present in our community and will continue to work hard to support that momentum in the future.” More information can be found at www.co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/economic-dev/economic-develop.html.
McGregor All School Reunion
Tim Johnson, McGregor 2023 All School Reunion planning committee chair, addressed the council and exclaimed the upcoming event “will be epic!” The reunion will coincide with the centennial anniversary of the first graduating class of 1923 and the 120th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of McGregor. Johnson emphasized all community members are invited and welcome to attend the festivities.
The reunion will be held Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30. The planning committee has been hard at work since last May and welcomes ideas and input. Some highlights of the event will include breakfasts, school tours, a golf tournament, a parade, family-friendly activities at the community center, an open house at the new fire hall, wine tasting and more.
Johnson distributed registration cards to all in attendance and encouraged people to register and book lodging early. Ongoing updates will be available on the McGregor 2023 All Class Reunion Facebook page. Johnson said volunteers are needed and anyone interested can contact him or other committee members on the Facebook page or via email at mhsallschoolreunion@gmail.com.
Audit presentation
Bonnie Schweiger, audit manager from the city’s auditing firm, Abdo, presented the findings of the 2022 financial statement audit. Schweiger explained there was a “clean opinion,” meaning there were no significant issues. She noted her firm was able to obtain all of required audit evidence, checks and balances and appropriate controls were in place and there were no compliance issues.
The minor audit findings were identified in the areas of preparation of financial statements and limited segregation of duties, which Schweiger noted was typical for a city the size of McGregor. The last finding, adoption of a formal budget, had been addressed by the city, which recently adopted its 2023 formal budget.
Schweiger reviewed a series of financial reports, including three-year comparisons in the general fund, special revenue and capital projects fund balances. Cash flow analyses were reviewed for the water, sewer an ambulance funds. Schweiger explained water and sewer rate increases, resulting from a recent rate study, would help offset the increased deficit in those funds.
Other visitors
A resident approached the council with concerns over a water bill discrepancy. After not reading his water meter for over eight months, the resident recently began regularly reading his meter and received an unexpectedly high water bill. The council approved a resolution to establish a payment plan with the resident, provided he continue to regularly read his meter and pay his bill by the due date to avoid penalties and late charges.
Old business
The city set its annual clean-up day for Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Three dumpsters will be available for residents near the community center for spring clean-up. A notice will be mailed to all residents.
Sewer and water
Head of Maintenance, Jeff Budnick, noted the city’s water is sampled and tested frequently and regularly. A recent test indicted a slight increase in trihalomethane (chlorine). Budnick explained there are many variables such as pump maintenance which can briefly alter the test results. Monitoring and adjusting will be ongoing.
Budnick reported on jetting and maintenance to address recent sewer issues and blockages. He also stated a heating element had been replaced on the community center’s hot water heater, which had caused the dishwasher to not rinse at the appropriate temperature to meet state guidelines.
Fire and Ambulance
The council approved payment of $4,487 from the city to the fire department for services payable in 2023.
McGregor Area Ambulance Service Crew Chief, Amanda Sample, reported the department recently received an award for “Clinical Excellence.”
The council approved Sample’s resignation as department manager effective June 15 pending receipt of her official letter of resignation. The position will be posted. Sample explained she will continue to serve on the ambulance department, just not as manager.
Ambulance department member Penny Olson’s request for $1,200 from the Fire Relief Association to purchase tote bags for the McGregor 2023 All School Reunion was unanimously approved.
Maintenance
Budnick updated the council on ditch clearing and other routine maintenance issues.
City Clerk
Clerk Brittany Sorensen informed the council the Board of Equalization meeting will be held April 28 at 9 a.m. and all council members are required to be in attendance. She also informed the council of a Safety and Loss Control workshop in St. Cloud on April 27.
The following donations to the fire department were approved: $2,175 in memory of Gary Rongrud, $1,000 from Talon Metals, $5,000 from the Fire Relief Association for equipment and $50,000 for the new fire hall and $10,000 from the McGregor Scholarship Foundation and Federated Coop. A donation of $500 was approved from the Fire Relief Association for the Santa fund.
Water rate increase
At a special budget meeting in February, the city council discussed raising the residential water base rate by 10% and the business and institutional base rate by 25%. The rate per gallon used will remain unchanged. The proposed increase was deemed necessary in order to address the growing deficit in the water department fund where revenue was not covering expenditures. The council approved the rate adjustment by a vote of three to one, with council member Terry Hensel opposed.
A transfer of $200,000 was approved from the city’s money market account to the water account to offset the deficit. Sorensen explained there will be no increase in the sewer rates as of now, but the topic will be discussed at the council’s April meeting.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Sorensen by email at brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
