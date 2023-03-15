Tim Johnson at McGregor City Council

Tim Johnson, McGregor 2023 All School Reunion planning committee chair, addressed the council about the festivities planned for the event scheduled for July 24-July 30. 

 Shari Horton

The McGregor City Council was met with a host of guests, presentations and a full agenda on March 7. 

First up was a fire hall update. McGregor Fire Chief, James Carr, reported the new fire hall project is nearing completion. Carr invited council members to visit the facility individually and welcomed them to hold future meetings there. 

