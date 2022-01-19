McGregor City Council approves bids for fire hall

The McGregor City Council convened for a special session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of reviewing and accepting the bids for the new McGregor Fire Hall project.
James Carr, McGregor fire chief, presented an overview of the bid process. Carr explained there had been a great turnout for bids with 24 bids submitted for five packages. The project was divided into five categories as follows: earthwork, concrete, general construction, mechanical and electrical.
With general construction costs and fees for contingency, construction management, architectural services and engineering, the total base project presented in the bid tabulation by the construction management company, Contegrity Group, was $2,042,780. The contingency fees allow for items such as unanticipated project needs and modifications.
Travis Fuechtmann, from Contegrity Group, explained possible alternate deductions and recommended additional alternates for future consideration. An additional alternate in the bid tabulation summary included installation of R-21 value spray foam in lieu of batt insulation.
A meeting was scheduled for Jan. 12 among project managers to qualify the low contractor bids and review the plans and specifications and look for cost savings.
It was noted that $42,000 had already been paid out toward the project. “We have roughly $1.55 million and $360,000 in an interest-free USDA loan through Mille Lacs Energy,” noted fire department member Jon Passer. “We have $150,000 coming into the building budget and by the time the construction ends in 2023, there should be another $200,000-$300,000 in the budget.”
“We will not have to budget any more money for this building project,” added McGregor Fire Department training officer Scott Turner. “We can pay for it moving forward with our existing budget.
“You, the city council, have made it abundantly clear from the beginning that you are behind increasing the safety for our firefighters and also increasing our response capabilities to the public.
“I always want to give credit where credit is due, and we wouldn’t be in the position we are in today without all of the work of long-time fire department treasurer Tim Sorensen, who has been budgeting for this project for over a decade,” added Turner.
“We are looking for approval to move forward and award the contracts to the low bidders, subject to Contegrity Group’s qualification of those bids,” concluded Turner.
Council member, Shelly Brantner, made a motion to approve the resolution. Hensel seconded, and Mayor Olson abstained. The motion carried. Bob Merritt was absent.
Another resolution will be required in the future to approve the individual official contracts.
