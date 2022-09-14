James Carr, McGregor fire chief and Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, provided the city council with an update on the fire hall project at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting.
Turner reported the frame is going up and the building should be sheeted by Monday, Sept. 19. The roof will be insulated, electricians will be installing conduit and concrete work will be done in the near future. Turner provided an overview of the expenditures in the construction contingency budget, which covers the “unknowns.” Some of the extra expenses included wainscoting, Tyvek wrap, spray foam installation, insulation of a sewer line, a minor electrical modification and soil corrections. Savings were realized in some other areas.
Turner indicated the project is within budget and coming along nicely. A donation for the fire hall project was accepted by the city council from Prairie Restorations in the amount of $1,200.
Carr requested the council’s consideration of the ambulance department paying for a concrete upgrade to provide for possible future expansion at the new fire hall. The council unanimously approved the transfer of $4,814 from the ambulance department general fund to the fire hall contingency fund for the upgrade.
Old business
A policy for the placement of memorial benches was reviewed. The policy calls for those wishing to place a memorial bench within city limits to contact the city for approval and to assume responsibility for the cost of mounting the bench. There are multiple options for mounting, each with a different cost. The determined method used for mounting a bench will be at the city’s discretion, taking into account location and safety. The city council unanimously approved the policy as revised.
Mayor Dake Olson reported the Burnside House and outbuildings are being demolished. Photos and videos were taken prior to removal. Trees will remain on the property.
The council discussed a residence in town which needs electrical repairs and significant property clean up. The owner has been informally contacted several times to address the issue. The city will follow up with a formal notice if no remedial action is taken in the near future.
The council revisited some available land options relating to interest expressed from representatives of Growth Innovations at the August meeting for construction of multi-unit housing developments in the McGregor and surrounding areas. The discussion will be ongoing.
Police department
Olson noted the city squad car is in need of repair and will be sold “as is.”
Sewer and water
McGregor City Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick noted a water meter has been installed at Bartopp Car Wash and the city well number two has been replaced. A recirculating pump blew off and Budnick is working with the insurance company to determine the extent and amount of damage and potential replacement cost. The Minnesota Department of Health completed its annual inspection of the city’s well house and is working with city maintenance on remedial repairs. Budnick will also pursue grant options from Rural Water to help defray costs.
Community Center
The pilot light assembly in the oven at the community center had been repaired and Budnick is obtaining quotes to repair a broken electrical line between the garage and main building. It was reported that the Lions Corn Feed held on Sept. 4 was a well-attended, successful event.
Streets
Budnick reported he had examined water drainage issues on Kirsch Avenue. The city council unanimously approved a bid from VanderMey in the amount of $16,000 for installing new culverts on Kirsch Avenue to address the problem. Budnick noted school ditches had not been weeded due to a request to preserve the milkweed for Monarch butterflies. A pothole on Hesper and Maddy Street has been paved and the city is addressing the repair of a bump in the road near the railroad tracks and obtaining quotes.
Airport
Councilman Bob Merritt reported the airport was cited for $1,750 for a failed fuel tank. Budnick had previously scheduled an inspection and will follow up.
Ambulance department
McGregor Area Ambulance Service Crew Chief Amanda Sample is reviewing the department’s uniform policy and pricing new uniforms. She will report back at the next meeting.
Sample commented on a new applicant for the ambulance department who has experience as an Army EMT and medic. The applicant will be invited to the next ambulance department meeting.
Other topics and concerns
The city council commended the chamber of commerce and many volunteers on the recent successful Wild Rice Days event over Labor Day weekend. The council also extended its gratitude to the Sentence to Serve crew for helping to clean up after the event.
City Clerk Brittany Sorensen was directed to obtain quotes for a propane tank and propane for the fire hall and city in order to compare prices.
Maintenance department
Budnick is obtaining bids for an awning for city hall. Painting in Pine Rail Park has been completed. An 80-foot length of sidewalk was replaced near the new fire hall site. The railroad crossing arms and nearby sidewalk were replaced. Tree stumps were removed at the fire hall and a memorial bench was installed near the Angels’ building.
Clerk’s report
Sorensen explained the city’s auditing firm, Abdo, had recommended an increase in the city’s general revenue tax. The city council unanimously approved a resolution to set the preliminary levy to include the recommended 3% increase for 2023 along with the tax abatement. The amount of the tax levy is set to provide for sufficient funds for the upcoming budget year.
Discussion took place on the status of the city’s zoning board. There are vacancies on the board to be filled and a notice will be mailed to all residents on the voter registration mailing list. The zoning board will need to assemble to address recent requests for annexation from two community members and for the possible use of the former DAC building for in-patient treatment services as discussed at the August meeting. Sorenson will explore annexation criteria and report back at the next meeting.
A resolution was unanimously adopted designating Olson as the signatory for documents related to the recent sale of the Iverson building (housing current city offices). McGregor Title will work with the city to complete the necessary documentation related to the sale.
The council addressed the need to scan documents stored in the city office building and approved a resolution to purchase a new scanner up to $1,000 in value.
The council unanimously approved a donation from the Fire Relief Association in the amount of $20,000 for the purchase of a new rescue truck.
Three candidates, Casey Anderson, Brody Schultz and Elizabeth Eddy are running for two open seats on the city council in the November election. Council members Deb Hagen and Bob Merritt are not running for re-election. Olson is running unopposed for mayor.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m. The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting clerk Sorensen by email at brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
