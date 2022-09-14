McGregor City Council James Carr

James Carr, McGregor fire chief, front, and Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, provided the city council with an update on the fire hall project at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

 Shari Horton

Turner reported the frame is going up and the building should be sheeted by Monday, Sept. 19. The roof will be insulated, electricians will be installing conduit and concrete work will be done in the near future. Turner provided an overview of the expenditures in the construction contingency budget, which covers the “unknowns.” Some of the extra expenses included wainscoting, Tyvek wrap, spray foam installation, insulation of a sewer line, a minor electrical modification and soil corrections. Savings were realized in some other areas.

