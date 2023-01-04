The McGregor City Council held a public hearing on Dec. 22 at the McGregor Community Center to hear testimony and opinions on the requested conditional use permit for a proposed Lifelong Recovery Center.
McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen was moderator for the proceedings. She said public comments would be considered before the city council makes a final decision on a conditional use permit. Sorensen said this was not a public question and answer session. Comments would be directed to the council and council members were given the opportunity to clarify points to develop a better understanding of the opinion or information presented.
Lifelong Recovery Center representatives were allowed 15 minutes to brief the council and public about their proposed rehab facility plans. Pre-registered city residents and other interested members of the public were limited to three-minute allotments.
Lifelong Recovery Center reps
Rob Nelson, proposed administrator for the Lifelong Recovery Center, detailed the comprehensive assessment which would be completed for each new client. Nelson shared his opinion that “active addicts and alcoholics are the ones committing crimes in our community, not the ones coming for treatment.”
Nelson also explained Rule 25, which provides facilities with a comprehensive history of each incoming client for review. He said administrators will have the final say on who is accepted as a client based upon the assessment information.
“Nobody can force a client into this program. We make that decision. We will have the last say,” said Nelson.
“I’ve been watching and waiting 18 years to come to work in Aitkin County at a residential treatment program so I can try to make a change in my own community,” said Nelson. “We have an opportunity today. If we don’t take advantage of this opportunity, how much longer will we have to wait? The Swedeens are taking a chance. How many more people in our community are going to have to die?” asked Nelson.
Mayor Dake Olson asked Nelson what criteria would prohibit people from being admitted to the facility. Nelson replied, “Violent offenders and people who have repeatedly run from prior treatment centers. We want to have a record of success,” concluded Nelson.
Council member Shelly Brantner asked Nelson if a total or evening lockdown facility had been considered. Nelson said key fobs would be used and there would be 24/7 interior and exterior security cameras. “But if there is a fire or something, they have to be able to hit the bar to get out,” said Nelson. “I would love to do it, truly, and I talked about it and we checked into it. We’ll look into it, if it’s possible, that’s for sure. ’’
City residents
Pat Pickles explained she is a lifelong McGregor resident who lives in the neighborhood near the proposed facility. “I want to live in my house and feel safe,” Pickles said. “I don’t believe this rehab center is going to be any different than any other rehab center in the state. I have done my due diligence and have talked to police officers who cover Nevis, Garden City and Vinland (centers), and I have not talked to one police officer who said it was a good idea. Vinland is on its own 120 acres out in the country. Their buddies come in, bring their drugs in and park along the road. They walk out and get their drugs. I don’t want drug activity going on in my neighborhood. The one police officer from Hubbard County, where the facility is located seven miles out in the country, said almost weekly there’s walk-offs and they break into people’s houses and steal.”
Pickles questioned how to keep children safe in the area, expressed concerns about decreased property valuations and asked who would want their grandparents or grandchildren living next to it. “I don’t,” concluded Pickles.
Dean Kenton, a city resident since 1978, spoke of his personal family history with addiction. He said he is proof life can be turned around after being sober 42 years and described addiction as a family disease. He shared his opinion that having a local facility would help “bring the whole family together for the healing and help stop the cycle of addiction.” Kenton presented various crime statistics and said, “We live with the possibility of danger every day, but that doesn’t stop us from living or giving someone a second chance.”
“Regardless of the intent, we can’t control the actions of the people in those facilities,” said Ron Miller, resident since 1999. “All it takes is one bad apple to commit a crime that can’t be undone. No one is saying these people don’t deserve a chance or multiple chances. Can McGregor actually provide the help the way it’s set right now? We don’t have a police force, hospital or supporting infrastructure to handle an emergency.”
Miller also said it was reported at the community meeting that several businesses contacted the rehab center owners about employing clients. “I did my homework. I spoke with 17 businesses total and that’s not the case. Listen to the people who live and work here and who voted you all in place to make the correct decision to the best of your ability.”
“I think McGregor should absolutely allow this facility,” said resident Charity Shively. “If everybody pulls together, we can make a difference. We already have emergencies requiring police and ambulance calls. I live on the bordering property with three children and we fully support it. The people against it would be the first in line if a family member needed help. The facility is not bringing drugs and alcohol here. They are already here,” said Shively.
Other public members
“Obviously, I concern myself with public safety; that’s my job,” stated Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida, “and McGregor falls within Aitkin County. We already do some contract services for you (McGregor).” Regarding people speaking on his behalf about the matter, Guida said, “I want to set the record straight. I support the people of McGregor. Whatever the people and council decide, I’ll support that. Is it going to be an easy take if we open this up and we have more time and more energy in the city? No. It is going to cost us money as taxpayers? Yes. I’ve had a heart for treatment since I became a deputy a long time ago. I believe treatment is necessary for a lot of people who want a place to go get it. I don’t know that McGregor is the perfect place. I don’t know if there is a perfect place.
“When Rob Nelson came up to me and said, ‘I think we are going to put a treatment center in McGregor,’ I said, ‘I think the treatment center should be in the jail. That’s where I have people’s attention and we do provide treatment in jail.’ There are people who get in trouble and they get the treatment they need to start the program. We need a place for people to have a follow-up program. Where that is, I don’t know.
“Another thing I talked to Rob Nelson about was if this was for people from Aitkin County and we could keep it for people from Aitkin County or locally from McGregor, I support that 100%. I like the idea of that. I don’t like the idea of an IV drug user being mandated to go somewhere and ending up in McGregor because this is the first bed they are going to get. We have no control over that.
“If what Rob says is true and he can tell people who is coming and who is not coming and still get state funding, I’d support that. If it’s not true and we get stuck with IV drug users from Minneapolis who get these beds, I don’t know if that’s going to be a great thing for our community. I’ve done a lot of work in treatment centers. Treatment centers are a great place for the people who want treatment and are going to get help. I, 100%, support that. That’s my input to you. The people who don’t want to be there and are there because the court decided they could go there or stay in jail, and they go there because its less of an influx than jail, they’re not going to be good for our community either.”
McGregor area resident Darrell Bruggman recommended the council revisit the McGregor City Ordinance 151, passed in 1995, relating to the establishment of comprehensive zoning regulation for the city. According to the official zoning district map, adopted as an official part of the ordinance, the area where the proposed facility would be located is deemed residential.
Bruggman also reviewed the board of adjustment section, which states, “The board of adjustments shall always act with due consideration for the public health, safety, convenience and welfare encouraging the most appropriate use of the land and preserving property values and shall permit no building or use detrimental to the neighborhood.”
“According to this ordinance, you can’t approve this,” noted Bruggman. “It’s not the place for it. Your city determined that to be residential.” Bruggman also commented on the 60-day timeframe to make a decision from the day the city was given written notice, which clerk Sorensen clarified was Nov. 21. “Before the 60 days are up and if you need more time, you can ask for a 60-day extension or tell the applicant in writing more time is needed to make a decision. This ordinance doesn’t allow it to happen. Study it. It’s your ordinance. You should have it reviewed,” suggested Bruggman.
Brantner noted there was a business operating in the location before (the DAC). Bruggman stated he thought this situation was different and questioned whether the city utilities were adequate to handle the facility and said, “If it costs the taxpayers money, you’ve got to deny it.”
Glen DeMenge, local resident and business owner, shared his concerns about the proposed facility. “Ninety percent of the people’s concern is citizens’ safety and the cost associated with added policing.” He advised the council to contact other areas with similar facilities to assess the “real world” scenario. DeMenge also suggested the city establish standards for the facility, obtain a working daily itinerary of the day-to-day operations, conduct an overall cost and benefit analysis and a public utility assessment before making its decision.
“I’m not against a facility,” said DeMenge. “It’s a needed service and Aitkin County has residents who could benefit from it. The biggest problem I have with this particular situation is location, location, location.”
Jerry Anderson, McGregor graduate and licensed practical nurse, said she was “excited” about the facility. Anderson summarized her work experience with two of the proposed administrative staff and referred to them as a “dream team.” Anderson said in working at various facilities in Saginaw, Duluth and Moose Lake, she has never seen the crime and fear that’s in people’s mind. “Drugs are being sold all over the place. I don’t think we need to worry so much about who’s in the treatment facility; we need to open our eyes and know it’s everywhere. The people there are being watched and it’s structured. There are people helping 24/7. We really need it and how awesome to be able to help so many people right here in our own county.”
Janet Larson, proposed facility medical director, said, “It’s interesting that nobody was really concerned when this was run as a DAC and without sharing or crossing any HIPA laws, there were very dangerous people there. They were well-medicated, they were well-managed and to my knowledge, there were not any problems.” She said to compare the proposed facility to Nevis or Vinland would be comparing different types of facilities, noting Nevis is also a detox center and Vinland specializes in TBIs (traumatic brain injuries). “I deal with addiction every single day in the (Riverwood) clinic - active addicts in the clinic from this surrounding area and we have nothing to offer them. We cannot even get a bed. I’ve heard the concerns about the potential risk of opening this facility, but what I do know is the danger lies in the individuals who are actively using and untreated. This is when there is danger, these people are living all around us and they are good people and we need to help them. I’m asking the community to support the treatment center as it will not only help individuals in your family, it will help the community.”
Brenda Evancevich shared a story of her close, personal friend Jeremy, who struggled with addiction and was in four in-patient, court-ordered treatment centers. Jeremy ultimately died from an overdose. Jeremy had shared stories of active drug use in the treatment centers he was in with drugs and needles passed through gates and fences. Evancevich expressed concern about the nearby park and children and pets in the area. “It does happen that people get out. Jeremy said clients would distract staff at night and create a diversion so someone could get out, then they would break into houses and steal cars. Of the four treatment centers he was in, Jeremy reported this happened in every single one. I’m all for rehab, I just do not think this is the place for this treatment center. Injectables (addicts) are the number one person who will get a bed. I’ve also been told and heard this from Jeremy that you don’t have a choice if you give that bed to an Aitkin County resident or someone from anywhere else in the state and that is by law. I do not believe it should be in downtown McGregor.”
Bret Sample, newly-elected Aitkin County commissioner, said he would support the city’s decision. “I see both sides. It is a tough decision. Remember, you are elected officials and need to think about public health and safety. I believe we need treatment centers. I’m not for or against it. You have a duty to listen to both sides. I challenge you to do your homework on both sides. Do your due diligence and make your decision not on emotion, but on facts. I will support whatever decision you make.”
Julie Nelson commented on her experience with a spouse who underwent treatment in Brainerd and the importance of family involvement and support when the addict comes home. “If the treatment center is in McGregor, more families can go to family programs and get the help they need to deal with the addict and build an environment that would help them once they got home.”
John Benson spoke of his journey with addiction and said he could have benefitted from a residential treatment facility. “People who are sincere in their desire for recovery, they’re not going to cause trouble,” said Benson. “We need this. I support having a place for people who honestly want to recover.”
“I can’t see how anyone would oppose such a whole-hearted effort,” said Larry Borst, who also spoke of his recovery. “How would you feel if your son or anyone you care about wanted to get the help they need but got shipped to Bovey or down in the Cities? Wouldn’t it be great to have something right here?” Borst said family involvement is a big part of recovery and increases the successful recovery rate. “There are drugs everywhere. It is the right thing to do and a good fit for the community.”
Scott Watkins was the final speaker. He explained he is a nine-year recovering addict, lifelong area resident and noted he speaks publicly on drug and alcohol awareness. Watkins said when a person uses, they frequently will become a dealer to support their habit and that he had “people not afraid to kill someone” with him in this community. “Is this facility going to bring in some bad apples?” asked Watkins. “Yes, but people out in this community who are using are bringing in worse apples. The more people you can get out of addiction, the less chance there is of that violent presence.”
Sorensen adjourned the hearing and noted the council would take all statements into consideration in making its decision.
