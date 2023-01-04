The McGregor City Council held a public hearing on Dec. 22 at the McGregor Community Center to hear testimony and opinions on the requested conditional use permit for a proposed Lifelong Recovery Center.

McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen was moderator for the proceedings. She said public comments would be considered before the city council makes a final decision on a conditional use permit. Sorensen said this was not a public question and answer session. Comments would be directed to the council and council members were given the opportunity to clarify points to develop a better understanding of the opinion or information presented. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.