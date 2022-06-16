Fire Chief James Carr brought a request to the June 7 meeting of the McGregor City Council.
He asked the council to consider setting a deadline for townships to pay their contractual portion of fire department expenses.
Mayor Dake Olson and the council suggested the city send a reminder letter to the townships that have not paid current allotments. Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, said the fire department will work with townships to clarify a future payment deadline. It was also noted that billing procedures should be in place for expenses incurred when the fire department responds to emergency calls outside of the townships they serve.
As the city begins its formal budget process under the guidance of Abdo, the city’s audit firm, a representative from the fire department will be included to help identify the department’s future financial needs.
Turner provided an update on the McGregor Fire Hall project, noting soil corrections identified in the soil boring and digging process had been addressed, the parking lot has been completed, sand has been delivered and the building pad site is being prepped. Concrete is scheduled to be poured in the next week. The project is coming along well within budget,” said Turner, “and we will update the city council on progress again next month.”
Both Turner and Carr expressed their gratitude for the number of volunteer firefighters in the department. Two of the new firefighters, Alex Kowitz and Steven Nistler, requested a donation for their gear from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 49. The 150 voting members unanimously approved a donation of $6,400 to purchase turnout gear for both firefighters. The city council approved a resolution to accept the donation.
Mayor Olson reported he attended a Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Economic Summit in Onamia. A visitor, Curt Kalk, Mille Lacs Band Department of Government Affairs, was present to observe at the meeting. Kalk commented on the Band’s corporate ventures and branches of government.
OLD BUSINESS
Shelly Eldridge, senior municipal advisor from Ehler’s, the city’s financial advisor, reviewed a resolution to approve the sale of the city’s two USDA loans to Grand Timber Bank. The interest rate would be reduced from 4.375 to 3.1% and will save the city three final payments of $77,000 each. The loan will be paid off in 2041. The resolution was unanimously approved.
The city council revisited the request from Riverwood Healthcare to serve as a conduit issuer for the new expansion of the Aitkin campus surgical services expansion and new McGregor Clinic projects. Conduit financing is a means for public entities to raise capital via tax-exempt municipal bonds to fund large-scale projects, which typically benefit the general public. A resolution was approved for the city to serve as a conduit issuer for $9,230,000 in bonds for 2023 and maintain the balance of the available $10 million maximum for the city’s own needs.
Olson reported a home recently acquired by the city will be demolished June 21. The site will be used to meet future housing needs. Tax increment financing (TIF) funds will cover the $17,000 demolition. A special meeting may be needed to approve the funds to be designated redevelopment TIF. Olson noted by doing so, property taxes will be frozen at the current rate and excess taxes on future valuation can be used by the city for additional improvements.
The city continues to pursue the demolition of a property on Main Street. A quote had been obtained for $15,000 for removal of the house, outbuildings and to cap the well and sewer. The city’s attorney will work to obtain a judgment from the court on how and when the city can proceed. A lien can be placed on the property or the property listed as foreclosure to attempt to collect the cost. The city’s TIF funds can be used for demolition if deemed necessary.
The council discussed several area properties. A resolution was unanimously approved to list a city-owned building with local realtor Kari Horbacz. Olson will attend a future school board meeting to discuss the potential of developing a corner lot near the school for housing and report back.
Olson reported he will attend a meeting on June 13 with local business owners to discuss tax rates for the city and how they compare to other areas. It was noted a great deal of land mass in the city is occupied by churches, nonprofits and the school.
The council approved a resolution to pay $600 in repairs at Pine Rail Park due to vandalism.
SEWER AND WATER
The council discussed whether rental properties, which include multiple housing units, should pay an increased rate for sewer services. It was noted each lot should ideally have separate sewer systems. Head of maintenance, Jeff Budnick, will follow up. It was noted the city ordinance and building permits should include a reminder that new home or business construction includes the requirement to hook up to municipal water and sewer services and should also address the same requirement if lots become separated through future property sales.
Area businesses and rental property owners will be notified of the need to pay outstanding water bills or make a payment plan arrangement with the city. If there is non-compliance within 60 days of notice, their water may be turned off.
Budnick reported the bus garage lift station sewer pump had been repaired. The city adopted a resolution approving payment of the overage of a water bill for a resident who will be asked to keep her water running December through April to keep the sewer line from freezing. The council approved the cleaning of seven lift stations and the airport culvert by Nelson Vac Company.
Budnick identified suggestions for replacing two lifts stations and water meters. These items will be included in the budget planning process.
The council will discuss the estimate of $4,800 from Nistler Plumbing and Heating to install an air exchange system in the well house at the next meeting. Budnick explained the system would prevent corrosion on various components.
STREET COMMISSIONER
Budnick obtained quotes for all culvert replacements and ditching needs. The low bid was from Vandermay in the amount of $16,000. This will be considered in future budget discussions. Budnick will also obtain a quote for the bypass and replacement of a collapsed culvert on a property. A resolution was unanimously approved to repair a rusted culvert on Kirsch Avenue. The city maintenance crew will assist to defray costs.
The road in front of Savanna Pallets was repaired. It was noted the road gets heavy use due to the weight and volume of trucks. The city will discuss future maintenance of the road with the pallet factory.
The owners of the laundromat in town would like to purchase the adjacent lot used for parking. Budnick will follow up on determining property lines and road right-of-way.
COMMUNITY CENTER
Mayor Olson presented proposed rate increases for rental of the community center for future consideration and discussion.
AIRPORT
The city approved a resolution to hire Keith Hunt to mow at the airport for a maximum of 20 hours per week. Grant funding will reimburse the city for the cost.
The question of a request for water and sewer hook-up to hangars will be discussed at a future meeting after determining how other area cities handle this.
Resolution 202207 – Authorization to Execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition was approved for resealing of the airport runway.
The airport commissioner will be invited to attend the next council meeting to discuss the survey, design and scope of the proposed runway extension.
LIBRARY
The large memorial tree in front of the library has been removed. Ten-foot lengths were saved for a future gazebo.
FIRE AND AMBULANCE
A resolution was approved for $1,200 from the Fire Relief Association to be used during Wild Rice Days for an open house for the new fire hall. Council member Brantner will help coordinate the event with Penny Olson with the McGregor Ambulance Department.
A resolution was approved for payment of a 50/50 matching Department of Natural Resources grant for the purchase of radios for the fire department.
CLERK’S REPORT
A resolution was unanimously adopted to transfer $50,000 from the money market account into the general fund and to transfer $31,029.92 from water and sewer into the general fund for January through May invoices.
Council members were asked to identify long- and short-term capital needs and goals for the budget planning process. Items noted were economic development, municipal camping spots, parks and recreation and ditch and culvert repairs. Council members were asked to submit other ideas to clerk Brittany Sorensen.
A resolution was passed for the agreement with the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association for the group’s raffle.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Sorensen at brittany@mcgregorcitycom.onmicrosoft.com.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
