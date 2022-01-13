After calling the meeting to order, McGregor Mayor Dake Olson began the Tuesday, Jan. 4, McGregor City Council meeting by notifying the council that the bid opening for the $1.5 million McGregor Fire Hall project was postponed. The bid opening was to occur during a special session scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 11, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Hall. The reason for postponing the bid opening was to revisit and modify some specifications in the plans.
AMBULANCE SERVICE
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, reported on the receipt of a $10,000 donation from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club for the purchase of new defibrillator monitors. An additional $500 donation was received from a patient, along with a letter and thank you card for the “exceptional service and care” she had received from the service. Sample recommended the $500 donation be used toward a reward banquet for the crew. A motion to accept both donations and use the $500 for a reward banquet was unanimously approved.
Sample reported that an ultraviolet light used for disinfecting had been broken and needs to be replaced at a cost of $1,000. She will inquire about the possibility of a repair and any warranty coverage before purchasing the replacement light. In addition, Sample noted the medical director approved and recommended the purchase of a Life Vac choking aid device at a cost of $100. The council moved to purchase both items.
VISITORS
Jim Nistler inquired about ditch work to improve water flow in area ditches. Mayor Olson noted the city plans to pursue this work, which is typically done during the summer months. Mayor Olson added the city has budgeted for the cost of ditch clearing over the next several years.
ORGANIZATIONAL BUSINESS
The following were appointed for the year 2022: acting mayor, Bob Merritt; acting clerk, Shelly Brantner; depository, Grand Timber Bank; official newspaper, Voyageur Press and city attorney, Frank Yetka.
Council member appointees were as follows: McGregor Library Board representative, Deb Hagen; McGregor Community Center commissioner, Terry Hensel; McGregor Airport commissioner, Bob Merritt; McGregor street commissioner, Shelly Brantner; McGregor Sewer and Water commissioner, Deb Hagen; McGregor Police commissioner, Mayor Dake Olson; and board of appeals and equalization certified representative, Shelly Brantner. Deb Hagen also noted she had been certified for appeals and equalization.
OLD BUSINESS
A rental agreement was approved with Christina Belden for the city office building space located at 15 N. Maddy St. The site will be used for a local church office and storage.
The council discussed the status of a residence on Main Street. The attorney has recommended the building be inspected for structural soundness. There was a failed attempt at an inspection. The attorney will petition for a warrant for an inspection if deemed necessary.
The council discussed another uninhabited residence in McGregor. Police have been notified of suspicious activity at the home. A letter will be directed to the homeowner requesting the property be properly secured. Mayor Olson noted the city of Duluth imposes a fine for uninhabited homes after a one-year period.
Mayor Olson stated the city can use TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds to remove and demolish homes deemed unsafe or uninhabitable. TIF is a public financing method used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects.
A representative for Habitat for Humanity was unable to attend the council meeting, but if the organization is interested in preserving the foundation of any homes deemed uninhabitable for their future use, it would reduce the cost of demolition.
Mayor Olson reported a home, which had been in probate and is located near the Villa apartment complex, had been purchased for legal fees and delinquent property taxes by the city. The space could provide for single- or multi-dwelling housing options. Mayor Olson will follow up on housing options and other available resources and report back to the council.
The issue of compensatory time for two maintenance employees was discussed. The employees were directed to cap compensatory time at a 45-hour maximum. Prior compensatory time earned will continue to be paid down at 20 hours per pay period. The council unanimously approved the new compensatory pay guidelines.
SEWER AND WATER
The council discussed the option of disconnecting water service for unpaid water bills. Mayor Olson explained that there are steps taken prior to a shutting off water service, including notification and providing information on payment plan options to the property owner. Currently, the city has $20,000 in outstanding water bills. The city attorney will be contacted for clarification on this issue and cold weather rules.
McGregor City head of maintenance, Jeff Budnick, reported the transducer in the well house of the water tower had been installed and is operational along with a new mixer in the water tower to prevent freezing. During the repairs, it was found that a VFD (variable frequency drive) tube in well number two is in need of repair and Budnick is working on obtaining parts. The recirculating pump will also be repaired. Budnick stated during the recent cold snap, three homes reported broken water pipes and all have been repaired.
COMMUNITY CENTER
Olson noted painting should be completed in the community center before April. Anthony Pierce, head of maintenance at McGregor Schools, will be contacted regarding his availability to strip and wax the floors.
It was recommended that the no-charge policy for certain events at the community center be revisited and eliminated by charging for all events or requesting a donation. The city attorney will assist in drawing up a new rental agreement for the community center with input from the party in charge of event scheduling. In addition, the party in charge of event scheduling since 2017 has requested a raise, which will be considered.
MCGREGOR STREETS
Significant snow removal has taken place with the use of Tony Nistler’s front end loader. The council thanked Nistler for the use of the equipment. Street signs have been ordered for Elm, Elma and Alder along with “Children at Play” signs. All signs will be put in place in the spring.
MCGREGOR AIRPORT
Commissioner Merritt stated a quorum was not present at the last Airport Zoning Board meeting. Discussion continued on concerns regarding the airport fuel gauges at the zoning meeting. There is a position open on the zoning board, and city clerk Brittany Sorensen will clarify future openings on the zoning board and report back to the city council.
Budnick added that snow had been removed from the airport runway and lights. The cause of a recent power outage at the airport was determined to be a safety switch and has been repaired.
MCGREGOR LIBRARY
Discussion continued on the removal of a large tree in front of the library. Commissioner Hagen will follow up with the library board at its January meeting and report back.
COMMUNITY-RELATED TOPICS
A community member suggested the city of McGregor and the McGregor Chamber of Commerce team up with area businesses for a holiday decorating contest next year. Discussion will continue with the chamber director.
It was clarified that community residents should contact the city clerk and follow the chain of command of city department heads if they have questions or concerns related to any city issues.
BUILDING PERMITS
There was a discussion regarding a request to remove a trailer house from Kirsch Avenue and replace with another. Olson will forward contact information for the building permit to Budnick. Clerk Sorensen will follow up on any zoning ordinances related to the age of trailers being moved onto a property.
CLERK’S REPORT
Sorensen reported the city did not qualify for the next round of the Small Cities Development Program grant funding. The city did receive positive feedback on how to make improvements in the grant application for next year, with an application cycle beginning in June.
Sorensen reported a payout of $111,779.58 for USDA loan repayments and also that she will be preparing for the annual audit scheduled for Jan. 26-28 with Abdo, the city’s audit firm.
The city council discussed public input favoring in-person polling places instead of mail-in voting. Clerk Sorensen will follow up on what needs to be done to reverse back to in-person voting and will report back to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.