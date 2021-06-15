The nearly half-century-old McGregor Community Center, which is used for weddings and other events, is in need of repair. One corner of the building is cracked, the walls need to be replaced, and the roof is showing age.
Over the past year, building supplies have skyrocketed in costs, increasing the center’s improvement costs by nearly $50,000. Donations from the Lion’s Club help, said McGregor Mayor Dake Olson, but “what we need is a 20-year facility plan.”
Deanna Casale, city clerk, announced June 1 that she is resigning. Casale, who started in July 2015, is leaving the council to work for Capital One as a customer experience coordinator. “I will work remotely from home,” she said, which means she will be staying in the Aitkin County area.
Olson said she did an excellent job and wishes her well in her new job.
