McGregor Mayor Dake Olson called the meeting of the McGregor City Council to order on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and asked visitors to adhere to a three-minute window for comments.
Rehab center
A visitor, Ron Miller, who attended an informational session on the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center held on Nov. 15 said, “At the meeting, it was stated several businesses in the community went out of their way to contact you (the proposed rehab facility) and stated that they wanted the patients or clients working for them.” Miller addressed his question to Rob Nelson, proposed administrator for Lifelong Recovery Center, who was in attendance at the council meeting.
“It wasn’t me,” replied Nelson. “I had heard that the pallet factory wanted to keep or send people there. I do know some people working at the pallet factory stated they would certainly like to have people in recovery applying there.”
“After that meeting, Mr. Swedeen (proposed recovery center owner) gave the names of four businesses privately to Brody Schultz (incoming council member),” continued Miller. “I did some checking and that’s not accurate. I went to the human resources director at the pallet factory and they said they had never contacted him (Swedeen) nor did they have any knowledge of that whatsoever. The other three businesses mentioned by name, I also contacted and they had nothing to do with that. In order to do my homework, I was at 16 businesses here in McGregor and none of them had ever stated that either.”
“The reason we’re here today is just to see if the motion is going to be put forth so we could have a public hearing on the conditional use permit and all of these questions could sure come up then,” replied Nelson, who was in attendance with the proposed rehab center co-owner Elizabeth Swedeen and proposed clinical director Jennifer McIntosh.
Nelson then addressed the council. “We’re here just to get a motion so we can get the hearing for the conditional use permit process going.”
Olson asked McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen to review the process for applying for a conditional use permit. Sorensen explained the city’s zoning board would typically meet and provide its recommendations to the council. A public hearing is required with the council voting on a final decision at a later date. Since the city doesn’t have a zoning board currently in place, Sorensen explained the public hearing would still be required and would need to be posted 10 days prior. She further explained, after the public hearing, if the council votes yes, the facility has to file a resolution with the county before the conditional use permit becomes official. Sorensen noted it is stated if guidelines in the conditional use permit are not followed, the permit can be pulled.
“I thought you were waiting until the new council was set,” commented visitor Pat Pickles. “Why is there a rush?” Sorensen explained, “If we (the council) don’t do anything, after 60 days the conditional use permit is granted, so you have to hold the public hearing right away.”
A motion was approved to hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Community Center to gather input on the proposed rehabilitation center. The meeting will be posted in the newspaper and a notice mailed to residents. Sorensen noted a local business leader had expressed willingness to serve as a moderator.
Pickles indicated she had contacted some area zoning boards to inquire about the specific conditions included in their conditional use permits for two facilities. Pickles gave an example of West Hennepin, which charges a fee for EMT calls to its facility. Olson requested Sorensen obtain conditional use permits from several communities for future review by the council.
Other visitors
Joe Pelawa, senior project manager for JPG Engineering Inc., introduced himself to the council. Pelawa explained his firm provides engineering, site development and land surveying services for cities. They also assist cities in accessing potential grant funding. He stated his firm is currently working with the city of Cromwell on four projects. Pelawa explained the top three engineers in his firm each bring over 20 years of experience to their positions, services are reasonably priced and do not include retainer fees. Pelawa will forward a formal proposal for city engineering services for future consideration by the council.
Old business
Sorensen reported the city received two grants for future purchase of a generator for the city’s water pump for the water tower. The funding will be disbursed in 2023. A grant for $10,000 for electrical work for the project will be submitted.
The council approved a resolution to canvass the 2022 election results with Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Shultz taking seats on the council in January and Olson retaining his position as mayor.
Police issues
Olson reported he spoke with a contact from Hill City regarding the acquisition of a new state-of-the-art police car at a cost of $42,000. It was noted this contact could be helpful should the city pursue hiring an officer.
Sewer and water
Head of maintenance Jeff Budnick reported a collapsed sewer manhole near the new bus garage had been repaired, vacuumed and jetted out as a result. Budnick noted the city’s manholes need to be routinely inspected by the Minnesota Rural Water Association. Each can cost $5,000-$8,000 for repair or replacement.
Budnick updated the council on the replacement and repair of a recirculating water pump at the water tower, noted the service line at the laundromat had been repaired, a frozen fire hydrant had been steamed and a relay switch in a lift station has been repaired and is being monitored. He and Sorensen met with representatives from Minnesota Rural Water on grant possibilities and ways to keep the city’s water safe and clean.
The council was notified letters have been sent to residents providing information on utility assistance from Lakes and Pines, payment plan options and credit card information. Shut-off notices were sent to two businesses with delinquent bills. It was noted residential water can be shut off due to delinquent bills if a payment plan is not established. The council approved a motion to require payment of a specific late fee, which a resident had requested be forgiven.
The council discussed the importance of residents reading their water meters. It was noted if the water meter is not read by a resident, it can result in an unexpectedly sizable over- or under-payment. Budnick explained a meter reader can be wired to the outside of a home for ease in reading, and residents should contact the city if there are issues with reading or accessing a meter. The city approved the policy to charge a $3 penalty for not reading a meter with an additional $20 charge if it is not read for three consecutive months. A notice will be mailed with future utility bills.
Community Center
Cleaning services and a refrigerator issue were discussed. A broken pipe had been repaired. A full report from Chosen Valley, the company which recently completed soil borings to determine the foundation’s soundness, should be available for review at the next meeting.
Streets
Sorensen will send a public notice to residents on the city’s vehicle towing winter ordinance. Olson had received a complaint on an icy intersection. Budnick explained when snowfall is under two inches, it is not considered plowable, so light snowfall can contribute to slippery roads in town.
Airport
Commissioner Bob Merritt reported the airport had been satisfactorily inspected and reports were filed with the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency).
Library
Budnick reported broken windows had been replaced at the library.
Fire and ambulance
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, presented the 2023 ambulance contract in the amount of $13,000 for approval. It was noted there had been no increase in approximately 20 years for the county’s cost. The issue may be addressed at a future county-level meeting. Sample also reported the annual license had been paid for and she is preparing for the annual inspection.
Discussion on the sharing of utility costs between the city and new fire hall was tabled. Olson noted the building may not be ready until March due to issues with replacement of insulation in the roof.
The council approved payment of one counseling session for a fire and ambulance department member.
The council directed Sorensen to obtain fleet gas cards for the airport, ambulance, fire department and maintenance. It was explained the cards allow for the tax-exempt purchase of fuel only. Council member Shelly Brantner was absent and Terry Hensel abstained from the vote.
Topics and concerns
A citizen inquired about the property lines adjacent to a recently demolished house. Olson explained proper surveying will be done in the future as Habitat for Humanity is interested in acquiring the property.
The council unanimously approved initiating foreclosure proceedings to recover the costs of demolition related to the property noted above.
Maintenance
Budnick updated the council on the completion of service on dump trucks and the transfer of a fuel tank to COMO Oil & Propane. The town’s Christmas tree is up and lit along with a sleigh lent to the city by resident Penny Olson for photo opportunities. Budnick will follow up on the location of a memorial bench to be placed at the VFW.
Clerk’s report
The council approved donations by Brenda Nistler in the amount of $1,000 for the fire department and $1,000 for the ambulance department; from Dorothy Ekelund for $1,000 for the fire department and from the McGregor Lions Club for $2,953 for electrical repairs at the community center.
The council approved a resolution to not waive the city’s liability limit of $2 million as designated by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The council designated the McGregor Community Center as its 2023 polling place.
A quorum representing the city council will be in attendance at a Board of Equalization hearing in February. The date is set by the county.
The council extended its gratitude to outgoing members Deb Hagen and Bob Merritt for their time and service while serving on the city council.
The meeting adjourned at 8:06 p.m. The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Clerk Sorensen by email at brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.