A special meeting of the McGregor City Council was held on Dec. 29 for the purpose of reviewing and making a decision on the conditional use permit application for the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center.
Mayor Dake Olson called the special meeting to order and allowed visitors the opportunity to speak for a total of 15 minutes in three-minute increments at the beginning of the meeting. No visitors chose to speak.
Olson confirmed that the council had an opportunity to review all information provided to them on the matter and stated he had conferred with the city’s attorney prior to the special meeting. The attorney’s recommendation was to ask if the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center’s representatives wished to modify or rescind their application for a conditional use permit in order to further address zoning issue questions.
A discussion took place between Robert Swedeen, owner of the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center building and Olson to clarify the zoning status on the submitted conditional use application. Swedeen asked if it would cause a delay if they decided to rescind or modify their application, to which Olson replied a delay would be likely since the facility representatives would need to re-start the permit process. There was no request to rescind or modify the application.
Olson presented the McGregor City Ordinance 151 for the council’s consideration in making its decision and read it as follows: Section 10.30 – No conditional use permit shall be granted unless the Board of Adjustment shall find: Sec. 10.31 – that the conditional use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of the environment or of other property in the immediate vicinity nor substantially diminish and impair values within the surrounding neighborhood. Sec. 10.32 –that the proposed development will not increase local or state expenditures in relation to costs of servicing or maintaining neighboring properties. Sec. 10.33 – that the establishment of the conditional use will not impede the normal and orderly development of surrounding property for uses predominant in the area; and Sec. 10.34 – that the location and character of the proposed development are considered to be consistent with a desirable pattern of development for the locality in general.
Each council member shared brief rationale for their final decision and the vote was cast with three voting against approving the conditional use permit for the Lifelong Recovery Center, council member Terry Hensel, Shelly Brantner and Bob Merritt. Council member Deb Hagen voted in favor of granting the permit. Olson abstained from voting.
While Olson stated the vote was three to two, he later corrected the vote to three to one, explaining he only votes in the matter of a tie and did, in fact, abstain from the final vote.
