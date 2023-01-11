The McGregor City Council convened Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. The oath of office was administered to newly-elected council members Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Schultz.
Fire Hall update
Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department Training Officer and James Carr, McGregor Fire Chief, provided the council with an update on the fire hall project. The council unanimously approved Turner’s request for a change order for grinding and polishing of the concrete floor from Thompson Construction, Princeton, to Dean Masonry and Concrete, McGregor. The net amount of the contract remained the same.
Turner also presented a financial overview of the fire hall budget and noted the project remains within budget. Carr reported contractors are preparing to set the steel roof. Turner added the water damaged insulation in the roof would be replaced on the entire west side of the building and any wet or impacted insulation would also be replaced on the east side. Council member Shelly Brantner asked if any adjustments would be allowed for the delays caused by these issues. Turner said related expenditures would be negotiated before final payments are made and Carr said they would also advise the attorney of the issues to ensure there is proper coverage and protection.
Ambulance Service
The council voted to allow Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, to proceed with initiating the hiring process for a first responder applicant pending the applicant’s completion of the required EMT class and successfully meeting all other hiring criteria. Sample also noted she had received a resignation from Josh Belden effective Jan. 8, due to him moving.
City Engineering services
Joe Pelawa, senior project manager for JPG Engineering Inc., submitted a formal, comprehensive proposal for city engineering services. Pelawa stated his firm can assist with planning, securing project funding and has many established industry contacts. His proposal included a scope of proposed billable and non-billable services and rates.
Brian Bollig and Angela Olson, Bollig Inc., also presented a formal written proposal for city engineering services and provided their presentation to the council via Zoom. Bollig said his team helps assess community needs, develop cost estimates and establish capital improvement plans, technical strategies and explore funding opportunities.
Mayor Dake Olson stated he and the council will consider and discuss both proposals.
Budget and utility rate study
Bonnie Schweiger, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Abdo, the city’s auditing firm, presented the city of McGregor’s 2023 budget and a utility rate study via Zoom. The general fund budget summary compared balances from the past four years along with a proposed 2023 budgeted amount. Schweiger explained the general fund is the main operating funding source for the city. She noted the budget was fairly balanced for 2023 and does not include capital needs.
Schweiger also presented graphs depicting general fund revenue sources (taxes, local government aid, charges for services and other revenue) and expenses (payroll, supplies, contracted services, utilities and capital expenditures). Schweiger explained the general fund reserve is currently above the recommended balance of 60%. She recommended the city maintain a sufficient balance to cover operating expenditures and consider transferring the excess to a capital reserve fund.
Four-year comparative and projected 2023 budgets were also presented for the fire, airport, water, sewer and ambulance departments. Most notably, Schweiger said the water fund balance has been decreasing rapidly with the losses pushing the balance deeper into a deficit. This factored into prompting a utility rate study. Schweiger presented a variety of options for the council’s consideration to address the water budget deficit, including increasing utility rates or using general fund or sewer department reserves to help offset the shortage.
Olson indicated the proposed levy increase and possible establishment of ambulance taxing districts will have positive impacts on the future budget.
The council will schedule a special budget meeting in the near future to revisit the utility rate study and budgetary information presented. Olson requested council members and city staff prepare a list of the city’s major needs prior to that meeting.
Other visitors
Jim Nistler commented on ongoing issues with water flow in area ditches near his residence. Nistler hired someone to help clear the ditch and asked the city to consider reimbursing him for half the cost.
The city approved the $500 reimbursement. Olson requested head of maintenance Jeff Budnick monitor the drainage issues and obtain quotes for completing necessary ditch work.
Organizational business
The following were appointed for the year 2023: acting mayor, Shelly Brantner; acting clerk, Elizabeth Eddy; depository, Grand Timber Bank; official newspaper, Voyageur Press and city attorney, Frank Yetka.
A new city attorney will be designated in the near future. Meetings will remain the same on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Hall.
Council member appointees were as follows: McGregor Library Board representative, Terry Hensel; McGregor Community Center Commissioner, Terry Hensel; McGregor Airport Commissioner, Brody Schultz; McGregor Street Commissioner, Shelly Brantner; McGregor Sewer and Water Commissioner, Elizabeth Eddy; McGregor Police Commissioner, Dake Olson; and Board of Appeals and Equalization certified representative, Shelly Brantner.
Other departments/maintenance
Head of maintenance Jeff Budnick reported on water sample submissions. Olson requested Budnick have a complex water panel performed to help residents identify appropriate filtration needs for any minerals present. Grant funding has been awarded for a generator for the water tower pump and must be used within a year.
Budnick commented on snow plowing and maintenance of the city’s dump truck. He also noted a water heater was replaced at the fire department and he is obtaining estimates for gutters. Budnick requested and received the council’s approval of $950 for valve replacements in the mechanical room and $7,000 for water line replacements at the fire department.
Clerk’s report
City Clerk Brittany Sorensen reported Shelly Brantner is the only certified council member for the Board of Equalization. Sorensen stated the annual audit is scheduled for Jan. 26-27 with Abdo.
A $10,000 donation from West Metro Fire Relief Association was approved for the fire department. The council approved the expenditure of $818.33 for ink, toner and paper supplies.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Sorensen by email at Brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
