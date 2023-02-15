Dake Olson, Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Schultz

McGregor Mayor Dake Olson welcomed new city council members Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Schultz to the council. Eddy and Schultz were administered the oath of office at the January McGregor City Council meeting.

 Shari Horton

An update on the McGregor Fire Hall project kicked off the Feb. 7 McGregor City Council meeting. Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer and James Carr, McGregor fire chief, were on hand for the presentation. Turner reported reroofing had been completed and electrical, plumbing, ceiling tile installation and floor polishing is underway or will be completed soon. The move-in date will be in the near future. 

Turner also commented on the ways in which the new facility will enhance health and safety conditions for firefighters. He noted the project is still tracking to come in under budget by approximately $20,000. “We live in a generous community, which is very supportive of what we do and that has helped us a lot,” stated Turner, who also expressed his gratitude to the city council and for the many supportive donations received. 

