McGregor Mayor Dake Olson welcomed new city council members Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Schultz to the council. Eddy and Schultz were administered the oath of office at the January McGregor City Council meeting.
An update on the McGregor Fire Hall project kicked off the Feb. 7 McGregor City Council meeting. Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer and James Carr, McGregor fire chief, were on hand for the presentation. Turner reported reroofing had been completed and electrical, plumbing, ceiling tile installation and floor polishing is underway or will be completed soon. The move-in date will be in the near future.
Turner also commented on the ways in which the new facility will enhance health and safety conditions for firefighters. He noted the project is still tracking to come in under budget by approximately $20,000. “We live in a generous community, which is very supportive of what we do and that has helped us a lot,” stated Turner, who also expressed his gratitude to the city council and for the many supportive donations received.
Mayor Dake Olson commented on finding an old newspaper clipping announcing the dedication of the current McGregor Fire Hall on May 31, 1980. Turner said, with this date in mind, a dedication ceremony for the new fire hall will be scheduled for May 31, 43 years later, with details forthcoming. Turner and Carr invited the council to tour the fire hall during the council’s next meeting in March.
Carr requested the city approve a 5% increase for the fire department levy payable in 2024.The motion was unanimously approved.
City engineering services
Joe Pelawa, senior project manager for JPJ Engineering Inc. and Brian Bolligand Angela Olson, Bollig Inc., were present to request the city’s consideration of contracting with their firms for city engineering services. Each briefly addressed the council, recapping their presentations from the previous meeting and answering questions from council members.
Olson requested input from city staff on the need for engineering services. Head of maintenance, Jeff Budnick said the services would be beneficial and were needed. Clerk Brittany Sorensen added the services would help considerably in identifying and securing grant funding for city development projects.
Council member Brody Shultz made a motion to contract with JPJ Engineering Inc. for services. The motion failed for lack of a second. Council member Elizabeth Eddy made a motion to contract with Bollig Inc. for services. The motion carried with council member Terry Hensel abstaining.
A meeting with council members, city staff and Bollig Inc., was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at noon at the fire station for the purpose of initiating the city’s needs assessment and identifying project priorities.
Old business
Budnick presented a report on the city’s water, which indicated the well water is safe. Olson requested Budnick have a comprehensive water panel and analysis completed to identify mineral content.
Designated no parking signs near the post office had been removed. The council will discuss replacing the signs later this spring.
Sewer and water
Budnick noted the city’s water meters are nearly 20 years old and recommended the city consider replacements in the near future. He presented a range of estimates, including $20,000 for meters similar to the ones currently used, a mid-range option which would require meters be read manually with a scanner device and a final option for fully-automated meters for $70,000. The engineer will assist in exploring options and potential funding. Budnick mentioned he is presently working to repair approximately 15 meters in town.
Budnick noted other future needs include updating the controllers in the well house and purchasing generators for the sewer lift stations and well house.
Community Center
Hensel reported the community center had recently been inspected. Two required postings were put in place in the kitchen and bar area. The city received a citation because the dishwasher did not rinse at the required temperature. Budnick will attempt to descale the appliance, re-test it and contact a repair technician if necessary. Budnick also reported a relay switch in the electronic sign had been replaced.
A report from Chosen Valley on the soundness of the community center’s foundation was shared with the engineer for consultation and discussion on Feb. 27.
Airport
The council approved hiring Bob Merritt to plow snow at the airport for up to 20 hours per week as needed.
Public Library
Hensel reported a roof leak had been repaired at the library by city maintenance. The library board would like to add a baby changing station to a restroom and expressed a desire to pursue funding for an automated door and outdoor patio area. The next library board meeting is in April.
Fire, Ambulance
The council approved transfers of $50,000 and $5,000 from the Fire Relief fund for the new fire hall and equipment respectively.
A recommendation to combine hours for the purpose of issuing tax statements for infrequent incidents where fire department employees need to drive the ambulance was approved.
The council approved the transfer of $30,000 from the fire department’s special fund to the fire department’s general fund.
Olson indicated a disaster plan had been completed and will be presented at the next council meeting for approval.
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, provided an update on the hiring of a new first responder.
Topics, concerns
Sorensen reported a job fair will be held at the school on March 14 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Ambulance and fire department personnel are invited to attend.
The spring City Clean-Up Day will be scheduled at the next meeting. Olson also indicated there is a need to discuss future renovation for the current fire station.
Maintenance
Budnick updated the council on ditch clearing and other routine maintenance issues. He and another maintenance employee will attend the annual Minnesota Rural Water Association conference in March.
City Clerk
Sorensen reported the annual audit with Abdo, the city’s financial advisor, had gone smoothly and Abdo will be presenting its report at the March city council meeting.
The council approved the purchase of a computer and back-up hard drive in the amount of up to $2,200 for Sorensen.
The council approved a resolution providing for the reissuance as tax exempt of the outstanding $5,970,000 taxable health care facilities revenue note for the Riverwood Healthcare Center project.
The city council scheduled a budget meeting to be held via Zoom with a representative from Abdo on Monday, Feb. 13.
A donation was approved for $915 from Gary Rongrud for the fire department.
Quarter four transfers for the year 2022 were approved as follows: $81,473.46 from water and sewer, $6,909.06 from the fire department and $2,962.44 from the ambulance department to the general fund.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
